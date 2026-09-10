Uttarakhand plans ₹48.84 crore state guest house, 48 homes in Dehradun

Uttarakhand’s State Property Department has reviewed plans for a ₹48.84 crore state guest house at Ratura in Rudraprayag and 48 new Category-3 residential units at Race Course in Dehradun, with the projects designed around modern facilities, environmental safeguards and long-term utility.

The proposals were discussed in two meetings chaired by Secretary State Property and Housing R Rajesh Kumar, following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directions to modernise government properties. The department said the projects would combine contemporary facilities with environmental considerations and lower future maintenance requirements.

Ratura guest house to include modern conference facilities The proposed state guest house at Ratura has an estimated cost of ₹48.84 crore. Kumar directed officials to ensure that its conference hall is equipped with modern video conferencing facilities, large flat-screen televisions and other necessary technology. The facility is intended to support official meetings and administrative communication in the region.

Environmental compliance has also been prioritised for the project. The Public Works Department has been directed to ensure that the construction site maintains a minimum distance of 200 metres from the river in accordance with National Green Tribunal norms. The required certificate is also to be included in the project records.

Officials have been asked to provide an appropriate main entrance and install a large logo on the central building. The department said the proposed facility is being planned in accordance with the requirements of the mountainous region.

Kumar said construction in hilly areas should take geographical and cultural characteristics into account and give priority to local architectural styles. He also directed officials to review the project regularly and complete it within the stipulated timeline.

48 new homes proposed at Race Course At the Old Officers Colony in Race Course, Dehradun, the department has proposed construction of 48 Category-3 residential units after removing old and dilapidated buildings from the site. The project has an estimated cost of ₹28.07 crore and is intended to meet the housing requirements of government employees.

The department has directed that durable external construction materials and finishes be used to reduce maintenance requirements and repeated repair expenditure. The residential project will also follow green building standards.

A mandatory rainwater harvesting system will be developed at the site as part of the environmental measures. Officials have also been asked to prepare distinct designs and formats for displaying the name of each residential colony outside the premises.

The department said the two projects reflect an approach focused not only on construction but also on functionality, environmental protection and long-term maintenance.

Kumar said quality, transparency and timely execution would remain priorities in housing and state property projects. Officials have been directed to conduct regular reviews and ensure completion within prescribed timelines so that the facilities can be put to use at the earliest.