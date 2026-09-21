Uttarakhand plans youth commission, Agniveer Cell to expand opportunities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government is working to expand education, employment, technology and skill development opportunities for young people within Uttarakhand, with the objective of reducing migration and enabling students to build their futures in the state.

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Speaking at a youth and student dialogue programme held at a private hotel in Kashipur on Saturday, Dhami said the government’s priority was to ensure that talented young people do not miss opportunities because of inadequate access to resources. The programme brought together more than 1,400 students from 17 schools, who interacted with the chief minister and shared questions and suggestions on education, employment, development and emerging technologies.

Focus on education and technology Dhami said the government was expanding the virtual classroom network and had established 189 Atal Utkrisht schools to strengthen the quality of education. He also referred to the implementation of an NCERT-based curriculum in government schools and financial assistance being provided to girl students through the Nanda Gaura scheme.

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The chief minister said a science city was being developed in Dehradun and described it as the fifth-largest in the country. He added that technology centres would be established in every district. STEM labs, science and innovation activities and child science programmes, he said, were intended to improve scientific thinking, creativity and practical learning among students.

Dhami said the government wanted young people to aspire to become job creators rather than only job seekers. He highlighted efforts to promote startups, innovation and modern, demand-based skills. He also said new industrial and employment opportunities were being developed to reduce the need for young people to leave their homes and the hill areas in search of work.

Students raise policy questions Responding to a question from student Shaurya, Dhami said the proposed youth commission would help create employment opportunities for young people after they complete their education and connect them with government services. On a question related to the students’ vision for Uttarakhand, he said the government wanted people to access education, employment, healthcare and skill development without being compelled to migrate. He also referred to efforts to improve connectivity and create local markets for farmers.

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On the future of Agniveer soldiers, Dhami said an Agniveer Cell was being constituted and that the government was attentive to their long-term prospects. Answering a question about artificial intelligence, he described AI as both a challenge and an opportunity and urged students to remain familiar with new technologies.

Dhami reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption. He said complaints about bribe demands or undue pressure could be filed through toll-free number 1064 or the relevant mobile application, adding that complainants’ identities would be kept confidential.

The chief minister also urged students to avoid drugs, work hard and trust their abilities. He said young people would be central to Uttarakhand’s development and to the broader objective of building a developed India.

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