Uttarakhand proposes ₹7,844 crore supplementary budget for 2026-27

Uttarakhand has proposed ₹7,844.18 crore in supplementary spending for the 2026-27 financial year, with provisions spanning infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, social welfare and local government funding. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined the budget priorities at a press conference in Gairsain (Bhararisain) on Tuesday, describing the exercise as part of the state’s ambition to become developed and self-reliant by 2047.

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Infrastructure and local bodies The supplementary budget provides ₹4,164.32 crore for capital expenditure and ₹3,679.86 crore for revenue expenditure. The government has proposed raising the share of local bodies in state tax revenue from 10.5% to 12.5%, in line with recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission. A provision of ₹721 crore has been made for this purpose, which Dhami said would give rural and urban local bodies additional resources for development works.

The budget includes ₹500 crore under a special assistance scheme for infrastructure development, ₹300 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission and ₹122 crore for the Gairsain Water Supply Dam Project. Around ₹290 crore has been proposed for preparations and infrastructure for the upcoming Divya Kumbh. Works linked to the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Haridwar-Ganga Corridor have also been taken into account.

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For agriculture, ₹1,100 crore has been provided under the Annapurti Scheme for procurement of paddy and wheat from farmers. The government has also identified disaster management and safer infrastructure as priorities, including work in land subsidence-affected areas such as Joshimath and improvements to road and helicopter service infrastructure.

Welfare and economic growth The proposed allocations include ₹100 crore for the Atal Ayushman Scheme and ₹125 crore for the Golden Card Scheme for government employees. Around ₹160 crore has been earmarked for medical education-related works, including the Pithoragarh and Rudrapur medical colleges. A further ₹200 crore is proposed for digital learning in school and higher education.

The budget also includes provisions for youth preparing for competitive examinations, sports facilities, athletes’ training, scholarships, women and child welfare, nutrition programmes, honorariums for midday meal cooks, farmers’ pensions and other social security schemes.

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Dhami said the state’s gross domestic product had grown from around ₹2.55 lakh crore in 2022 to a projected ₹3.82 lakh crore in 2026-27. Per capita income, he said, was expected to rise from approximately ₹1.95 lakh to ₹2.74 lakh during the period. The number of startups had increased from 702 to 1,978, while micro, small and medium enterprise units had grown from around 60,000 to one lakh, according to figures cited by the chief minister.

He also referred to Uttarakhand’s joint first position, with 79 points, in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24 and recognition for investment conditions and financial management. Dhami said budget consultations over the past five years had gathered suggestions from farmers, women, young people, entrepreneurs and other groups. He added that the government aimed to maintain fiscal discipline and a revenue-surplus position while directing the benefits of development towards residents across the state.

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The chief minister also highlighted the establishment of a Software Technology Parks of India facility in Dehradun, saying it would create opportunities in information technology and startups. He said the state was working towards prosperity by 2035 through investment, local jobs, improved services and the preservation of its cultural heritage.