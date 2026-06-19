Uttarakhand pushes Namo Bharat rail link to Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand government has initiated steps to extend the high-speed Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Meerut’s Modipuram station to Rishikesh, marking a significant infrastructure push aimed at improving regional connectivity and tourism access.

The proposed 150-km corridor has received in-principle agreement from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), with a detailed project report survey expected to begin soon.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rail expansion project would improve connectivity between Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand while creating fresh opportunities in tourism, pilgrimage travel and regional development.

The proposed route will originate at Modipuram in Meerut and pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand through Roorkee and Haridwar, eventually terminating near Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

According to officials, 72 km of the alignment will fall within Uttar Pradesh while 78 km will be in Uttarakhand.

The Namo Bharat trains currently operate between Delhi and Meerut at speeds of up to 160 kmph. Once extended, travel time between Delhi and Rishikesh could reduce from nearly six hours by road to around three hours.

State cabinet approves wide-ranging measures The Uttarakhand cabinet also cleared multiple proposals covering animal husbandry, tourism, exports, education and governance reforms.

Among the key decisions:

Approval of a pilot embryo transfer programme for indigenous cattle breed improvement and higher milk production

State funding of 20% insurance premiums for horses and mules used during the Char Dham Yatra

Approval to declare Uttarakhand a fully literate state under the National Education Policy 2020 framework

Financial support for clearing pending hospital dues under the state health scheme’s Golden Card programme

Approval for organising an international Himalayan Car Rally to boost tourism branding The cabinet further approved price adjustment mechanisms for bitumen contracts due to rising petroleum-linked costs following tensions in the Middle East.

Export and administrative reforms In a move aimed at improving export competitiveness, the cabinet approved creation of five specialist positions for operating an Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) machine at the Aroma Plant Centre in Selaqui. The facility will help verify the authenticity of aromatic oils, herbal products and plant extracts for domestic and international markets.

The government also approved amendments related to prison rules, Sanskrit education regulations and subordinate prison service rules.

Additionally, the cabinet approved revised cut-off provisions linked to equal pay eligibility for Upnal personnel in compliance with judicial directions.