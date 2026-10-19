Uttarakhand reports over ₹1.01 lakh crore in grounded investments since 2023 summit

Uttarakhand has grounded investments worth more than ₹1.01 lakh crore following its Global Investors Summit in December 2023, Industries Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey said, responding to questions about the implementation of investment commitments circulating on social media. He said the government has made project-level information publicly available and that assessments of the summit should take into account verified data and progress on the ground.

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The state had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth approximately ₹3.56 lakh crore during the summit. Pandey said the government has been working to move these proposals towards implementation through successive ground-breaking ceremonies, investor support and coordination with relevant departments.

Investment progress and transparency According to Pandey, information on investments is available through the Industries Department, the UK Spice portal and the state's single-window system. These platforms contain details of projects, their locations and the departments associated with their implementation. He said the government has responded to questions about investment progress in the past and has also presented updates in the state Assembly.

The secretary said Uttarakhand's geographical and ecological characteristics influence the nature and location of industrial development. Around 70% of the state is forested, while opportunities for large-scale industrial activity are concentrated mainly in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and parts of Nainital.

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He said the state's industrial policies, framed in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's vision, seek to balance economic activity with ecological considerations while generating employment. Investor facilitators have also been appointed to maintain communication with businesses, help resolve procedural difficulties and support projects during implementation.

Pandey said the government had undertaken roadshows in overseas markets and major Indian cities ahead of the summit. It also held investment conferences across Garhwal and Kumaon and in districts throughout the state to engage local entrepreneurs and smaller businesses.

Small businesses included in the investment approach Pandey defended the inclusion of smaller enterprises in the state's investment efforts, arguing that the contribution of a business should not be assessed only by the amount invested. He cited examples such as flour mills and mobile phone shops, saying that small enterprises can support local livelihoods and create jobs.

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Even a business established with an investment of ₹10,000 could contribute to the local economy if it provides employment to two people, he said. Questioning the value of such enterprises, he added, risks overlooking the work of local entrepreneurs and their role in generating livelihoods.

The government aims to support businesses of different sizes, from large industrial projects to small local ventures, Pandey said. Encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment is part of its wider approach to economic development and job creation.

Looking ahead, the state is preparing for the next phase of investment grounding, involving projects worth around ₹24,000 crore. Pandey said details of these projects have been made available on the single-window portal and that a fourth ground-breaking ceremony will be organised soon.

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He urged media representatives and other stakeholders to visit project sites, speak with entrepreneurs and assess the progress of investments using publicly available information and on-ground evidence. He reiterated that transparency, investor support and employment generation remain key priorities for the state government.