Uttarakhand reviews 400-metre railway freeze zone as Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project nears completion

The Uttarakhand government has begun reviewing development restrictions imposed along the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway corridor, a move that could pave the way for phased construction activity in areas where railway work is nearing completion. The exercise comes as the ambitious mountain rail project enters its final stages, with the state seeking to balance infrastructure safety with growing demand for residential, tourism and commercial development.

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According to the Housing Department, the review has been initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Housing secretary R. Rajesh Kumar has directed district magistrates and departmental officials to prepare detailed reports identifying stretches where railway construction has substantially progressed and where development restrictions may be reconsidered without compromising safety.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project, one of India's most significant rail infrastructure projects in the Himalayan region, is expected to improve connectivity to the Garhwal hills while supporting tourism, pilgrimage, trade and local economic activity. Officials said the review is aimed at assessing whether the existing regulatory framework continues to be necessary in all sections of the corridor.

Review follows concerns over development restrictions The Uttarakhand government had declared a 400-metre railway "freeze zone" along portions of the project corridor in January 2024 to safeguard tunnels and other engineering structures during construction. The restrictions covered areas including Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Shivpuri, Byasi, Sirala, Tilwara Malla, Maletha, Srinagar, Dhari Devi, Tilni, Gholtir and Gauchar.

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Within the notified zone, construction activity was restricted to prevent unregulated development from affecting railway infrastructure or creating safety risks during execution of the project.

Officials said the restrictions played an important role in facilitating construction of the railway, which involves extensive tunnelling and engineering works in geologically sensitive terrain. However, they also affected private construction, tourism projects and commercial investments in several towns and villages located along the proposed railway alignment.

According to the Housing Department, representations have been received from local residents, entrepreneurs and district administrations stating that in locations where railway work has largely been completed, the restrictions continue to delay housing projects, hotels, resorts, homestays and commercial establishments.

The ongoing review will examine whether such areas can be opened for regulated development after detailed technical evaluation.

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Technical assessment to guide decision Housing secretary R. Rajesh Kumar said the state government intends to ensure that any relaxation of restrictions is based on technical and administrative assessments rather than a blanket policy decision.

According to officials, district administrations have been asked to identify locations where railway construction is nearly complete and where development activities can be permitted without affecting railway operations or long-term infrastructure safety. Geological conditions, engineering requirements and railway safety standards will form part of the assessment before any recommendation is finalised.

If restrictions are eased in selected areas, tourism infrastructure, residential colonies, hotels, homestays and commercial establishments could resume development around the railway corridor. The government expects improved rail connectivity to increase tourist arrivals in the Garhwal region after the project becomes operational, creating additional demand for hospitality and related services.

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Officials said the review also aligns with the state's efforts to encourage private investment and generate employment in hill districts expected to benefit from the new railway line. Tourism remains a major contributor to Uttarakhand's economy, and improved accessibility is expected to create new opportunities for businesses linked to pilgrimage and leisure travel.

Kumar said the government's objective is to evolve a framework that protects the long-term interests of the railway project while allowing local communities and businesses to benefit from future development. He said any decision on relaxing the freeze zone would be taken only after all technical, geological and safety parameters have been examined, with public interest and infrastructure protection receiving equal priority.