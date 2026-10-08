Uttarakhand says 39,815 rural families get homes under PMAY-G

Uttarakhand says 39,815 families have received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) since 2022, as the state government focuses on providing permanent housing to families living without homes or in kutcha and dilapidated houses. The government said the highest number of houses under the scheme were built in Udham Singh Nagar, followed by Haridwar and Rudraprayag.

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The state government said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has repeatedly taken up the issue of securing approvals for more houses under both the rural and urban housing schemes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. It said Uttarakhand has also received national recognition for its performance under PMAY-Urban 2.0.

Housing coverage across districts Under PMAY-G, 4,882 houses have been built in Udham Singh Nagar, 4,493 in Haridwar and 4,032 in Rudraprayag, according to the figures released by the government. Other district-wise figures include 3,900 houses in Chamoli, 3,386 in Pithoragarh, 3,195 in Pauri, 3,057 in Uttarkashi, 2,839 in Dehradun, 2,789 in Champawat, 2,279 in Bageshwar, 2,134 in Tehri, 1,480 in Nainital and 1,349 in Almora.

The PMAY-G scheme, launched in 2016, aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to homeless families and those living in kutcha or dilapidated houses. The government said beneficiaries receive ₹1.30 lakh per house through direct benefit transfer into their bank accounts.

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The state government said additional support is also available alongside the housing assistance. From 2022-23, the assistance for kitchen materials and utensils was increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per beneficiary following a Chief Minister’s announcement.

Additional support for beneficiaries Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries receive ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA or Swajal, according to the government. Beneficiaries are also provided 95 days of wages under the scheme mentioned in the release for construction of their houses.

The government said beneficiaries are also provided drinking water, LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and electricity connections along with the housing support.

The government said the housing assistance is intended to be accompanied by basic amenities so that beneficiaries can use the new houses with access to essential facilities. The release said these measures are part of the broader support being provided to rural families through the housing programme in the state of Uttarakhand.

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Dhami said the government was committed to providing pucca houses to every needy family under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said work was continuing to ensure that every eligible family receives the benefit of PMAY-G.