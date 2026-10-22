Uttarakhand seeks to attract more film shoots with streamlined permissions

Uttarakhand is seeking to attract more film productions by promoting its landscapes, cultural heritage and filming infrastructure. According to a state government release, actor Akshay Kumar is shooting in Mussoorie and Landour, while Janhvi Kapoor is filming in Nainital.

The government sees film production as a way to showcase the state’s destinations and support activity across tourism-related sectors. Film crews can create demand for hotels, transport, catering and other local services, although the scale of the benefit depends on production requirements and the involvement of local businesses.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand offers opportunities for filmmakers because of its natural beauty, cultural heritage and varied terrain. He said the government’s priority is to establish the state as a major filming destination by providing facilities to production teams, simplifying the permission process and creating opportunities for local talent.

Dhami said film shoots can also generate employment and self-employment opportunities for young people, artists, technicians, hospitality businesses, transport operators and other service providers. The government aims to connect film tourism with the state’s economy and increase local participation in production-related activities.

Single-window system under Film Policy 2024 The Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 seeks to encourage film production by making the state’s filming process more accessible to production houses. The government is focusing on a single-window clearance system to simplify shooting permissions and make the process more time-bound.

Under the prescribed arrangement, shooting permissions are intended to be provided within seven days. The system is designed to help filmmakers coordinate with government departments and plan production schedules more efficiently.

The policy also aims to encourage film-related activities and provide opportunities to local artists and technicians. The government believes that production activity can support businesses linked to accommodation, transport, food services and other requirements of film units.

State looks to build a link between cinema and tourism Film projects in Mussoorie, Landour and Nainital provide an opportunity to present Uttarakhand’s natural and cultural settings to a wider audience. Greater visibility through cinema could help generate interest in these destinations, though any resulting increase in tourism will depend on audience response and other factors.

The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is working to support filmmakers and promote the state’s natural, cultural and historical heritage through film production, according to the release.