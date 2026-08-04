Uttarakhand sees rise in pilgrim footfall beyond Char Dham as state pushes spiritual tourism

Uttarakhand is witnessing a sharp rise in pilgrim arrivals across several major religious destinations beyond the Char Dham circuit, with the state government attributing the trend to sustained investments in pilgrimage infrastructure, connectivity and temple development. According to official figures released by the state government, shrines including Jageshwar, Triyuginarayan, Dhari Devi and Purnagiri have recorded significant growth in visitor numbers during the first half of 2026, while the ongoing Char Dham Yatra is also heading towards another record year.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government is working towards establishing Uttarakhand as the "spiritual capital of the world" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He said the government has been strengthening road connectivity, expanding transport facilities, improving basic infrastructure at religious destinations and undertaking temple development projects across both Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

The government said these efforts are not limited to the Char Dham shrines but extend to several ancient temples that have witnessed increasing footfall over the past few years. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, the government is developing major temples in Kumaon on the lines of the Kedarkhand model while also focusing on tourism circuits connecting religious destinations.

Major temples register significant growth in pilgrims According to Uttarakhand Tourism Department data for January-June 2026, Jageshwar Dham in Almora received 1,74,119 devotees compared with 67,875 during the corresponding period last year, registering more than a two-fold increase. Similarly, Triyuginarayan temple in Rudraprayag recorded 3,40,385 pilgrims during the first six months of the year against 1,36,120 in the same period of 2025.

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Purnagiri Dham in Champawat received 20,91,788 devotees by June this year, compared with 14,35,290 during the same period last year. Dhari Devi temple near Srinagar also witnessed a substantial rise in visitors, recording 5,42,626 pilgrims compared with 2,83,275 a year ago.

Apart from religious destinations, tourist hubs around Rishikesh—including Muni Ki Reti, Tapovan and Shivpuri—also recorded growth in visitor arrivals. The state government said 15,97,439 tourists visited these areas between January and June compared with 13,62,600 during the corresponding period last year.

The government also said pilgrim numbers have increased at Kartik Swami temple in Rudraprayag and Surkanda Devi temple in Tehri district, reflecting broader growth in religious tourism across Uttarakhand.

Char Dham Yatra continues record run The Char Dham Yatra has continued to witness unprecedented participation this year. According to official figures, 45,84,375 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri during the first 105 days of the pilgrimage.

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Yamunotri has already created a new record despite being among the most challenging Himalayan pilgrimages. Till August 2, the shrine had received 6,54,958 devotees, surpassing the previous record of 6,44,637 visitors recorded in 2025. Earlier years saw 5,15,067 pilgrims in 2024, 5,60,918 in 2023, 6,21,504 in 2022 and 33,331 in 2021.

Badrinath is also on track to register its highest-ever annual footfall. During the first 100 days of this year's pilgrimage, 15,52,021 devotees visited the shrine, compared with 12,40,408 during the corresponding period last year.

The state government also highlighted the rapid growth in visitors to Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh. Before the pilgrimage was suspended on July 1 because of the monsoon, 52,441 devotees had visited the shrine within two months of the yatra beginning on May 1. The government noted that pilgrim numbers have grown steadily since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adi Kailash in 2023.

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Kainchi Dham in Nainital has also emerged as one of Uttarakhand's busiest spiritual destinations. Between January and June this year, 24,34,507 devotees visited the temple, including nearly 8.66 lakh during June alone.

Dhami said the government would continue strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure and improving facilities at major temples to promote year-round religious tourism across the state.