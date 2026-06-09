Uttarakhand showcases disaster resilience model at BRICS meet; Silkyara rescue highlighted as best practice

Uttarakhand's disaster management model was among the initiatives showcased at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group in Puri, where member and partner nations exchanged experiences on strengthening disaster resilience and emergency response systems.

The June 3-5 meeting, hosted under India's presidency, brought together policymakers, technical experts and senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia.

The deliberations focused on resilient infrastructure, community-based early warning systems, forecast-based response mechanisms and financing models aimed at reducing disaster risks.

Presentation by Uttarakhand delegation The Uttarakhand delegation, comprising SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar, presented the state's disaster risk reduction framework developed under the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The presentation highlighted preparedness measures, capacity-building programmes, technological interventions and operational response mechanisms adopted by the state.

Officials detailed the challenges posed by Uttarakhand's geography, including landslides, cloudburst-related incidents, extreme rainfall, glacial lake risks, road disruptions and the movement of large numbers of pilgrims through vulnerable mountain corridors.

Multi-agency coordination in focus The delegation outlined the state's multi-agency coordination architecture and explained how various departments work together through integrated warning systems and response protocols.

Special attention was given to the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation and disaster management efforts undertaken in Dharali. Delegates reportedly viewed both cases as examples of coordinated action involving technology, planning and inter-agency cooperation under complex terrain conditions.

The state's early warning mechanisms and risk reduction measures also received appreciation during the discussions.

Chief Minister's approach cited Speaking during the presentation, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said the state has focused on strengthening preparedness and institutional capacity under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“Due to the sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management, the state is continuously strengthening risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination. Through scientific planning, efficient administration, and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimize the impact of disasters.”

Yaduvanshi noted that disaster management in mountain states requires a long-term approach centred on preparedness, community participation and trained response teams rather than only post-disaster relief efforts.

Data and geospatial tools emerging as key enablers The delegation also shared details of ongoing initiatives being implemented under the guidance of Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in disaster mitigation, ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar said, “Geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics, and early warning systems are making disaster risk reduction more effective. Technology-driven solutions will play a decisive role in tackling future disaster challenges.”

Global cooperation on disaster risk reduction Among the major outcomes of the meeting were efforts to deepen cooperation among BRICS countries on disaster risk reduction, promote technology-led solutions, strengthen community preparedness and advance collaborative approaches to global disaster management.