Uttarakhand takes cabinet meeting to India-Nepal border town Banbasa

Uttarakhand held a state cabinet meeting in Banbasa, a town near the India-Nepal international border in Champawat district, as the state government seeks to take high-level decision-making beyond Dehradun and bring local development priorities into the policy process.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the NHPC complex in Banbasa, was the first cabinet meeting to be held in Champawat district. Dhami said similar meetings would be organised in other districts, rather than limiting cabinet deliberations to the state capital.

The move is intended to provide the state government with greater exposure to local infrastructure requirements, administrative challenges and development priorities in different parts of Uttarakhand. For a state with significant mountainous and border areas, the approach could bring greater focus to connectivity, tourism, employment and access to public services.

The government has positioned border districts as an important part of its development agenda, alongside their role in national security and regional connectivity.

Border districts face infrastructure and connectivity challenges Dhami said border areas should be viewed as areas linked to security, culture and development, rather than only as geographical boundaries. He identified basic infrastructure, employment, tourism and connectivity as key areas requiring continued attention.

Banbasa’s location near the India-Nepal border gives the cabinet meeting a specific regional context. Champawat is one of Uttarakhand’s districts where terrain, distance and the distribution of settlements influence access to infrastructure and public services.

Improving road and transport connectivity can have implications beyond mobility, including access to markets, education, healthcare and employment. Tourism is another potential economic activity in the region, although its expansion is dependent on supporting infrastructure and visitor connectivity.

Taking cabinet-level discussions to such districts can also allow local administrative concerns to be placed before the state government directly. The government said the initiative would help it better understand regional requirements and facilitate decisions based on local conditions.

Decision-making moves beyond Dehradun The Banbasa meeting marks a change in the location of the state cabinet’s deliberations. Dhami said holding meetings in different districts would help the government understand local circumstances and public expectations while bringing governance closer to residents.

The approach also places greater emphasis on balanced regional development. Uttarakhand has substantial differences in infrastructure and economic activity between its mountainous, border and plain areas, making local requirements an important consideration for state-level planning.

The government has said development in border villages will be pursued alongside priorities in the plains. The focus outlined by the chief minister includes strengthening infrastructure and connectivity while creating opportunities linked to tourism and local employment.

For the initiative to translate into measurable outcomes, decisions taken during district-level cabinet meetings will need to be followed by specific projects, budgetary allocations and implementation timelines. The government’s stated plan to hold further meetings outside Dehradun could provide a mechanism for bringing such regional priorities into the state’s formal policy process.