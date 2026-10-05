Uttarakhand takes Cabinet meetings to border areas, expands tribal development focus

The Uttarakhand government has taken its Cabinet meeting outside Dehradun for the first time, holding it at Banbasa in Champawat district near the India-Nepal border. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Cabinet meetings would also be held in other districts to bring local issues, development potential and regional priorities before the government.

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The Banbasa meeting at the NHPC premises was presented by the government as an effort to reduce the distance between governance and people in remote and border areas. Dhami said meetings in different parts of the state would allow the government to understand local conditions, public expectations and development requirements closely and support quicker decisions on region-specific issues.

Border infrastructure and connectivity Dhami said border areas were important not only as geographical boundaries but also for the country’s security, culture and development. The government said it was focusing on basic infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism and connectivity in such areas, while seeking to ensure development schemes reach the last mile.

The Cabinet meeting also featured the presentation of ‘Farra/Chhantoli’, a traditional shield associated with Devidhura’s Bagwal tradition. Made primarily from bamboo or ringal strips in an umbrella-like form, it was presented to Dhami and Cabinet ministers as a symbol of the folk traditions and cultural identity of Champawat’s region.

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The governance focus coincided with the inauguration of the three-day Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima by Dhami, attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tribal education gets funding More than 15 states are represented at the festival by tribal artists, artisans and producers, with displays and performances covering folk culture, handicrafts, traditional products, food, music and attire. Dhami joined performers, danced with artists and played the dhol.

Dhami said the state was working to connect tribal communities with education, health, employment and basic amenities, as well as to support traditional products, small enterprises and women’s self-reliance. He said Ashram schools were being upgraded to intermediate level and Eklavya residential schools were being used to provide education to tribal children.

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Oram announced that the Centre would provide around ₹10 crore for expansion and improvement of facilities at the Eklavya Residential School in Khatima. He said the tender for a hostel costing around ₹4 crore had been completed.

Dhami requested the Union ministers to establish an Eklavya Residential School in the Pithoragarh region. Rijiju referred to Tharu, Buksa, Jaunsari and Raji communities as part of Uttarakhand’s cultural identity.