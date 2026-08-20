Uttarakhand targets pucca homes for 15,000 families under PMAY-U by December

The Uttarakhand government is stepping up the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), with more than 15,000 families expected to receive pucca homes by December. The state housing department has fixed September 30 as the deadline for completing pending residential projects.

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Housing Secretary R Rajesh said 15,496 housing units are being constructed under 18 projects across the state. Around 84% of these, or 12,948 units, have been completed so far. Keys to 1,271 completed homes have already been handed over to beneficiaries, with 768 beneficiaries in Roorkee and 503 in Haridwar receiving possession.

Udhamsingh Nagar has 10,200 planned units Udhamsingh Nagar accounts for the largest share of PMAY-U housing construction in the state, with 10,200 units being developed across different locations.

The Rudrapur Housing Scheme has completed 1,872 units. Projects in other parts of the district include 1,264 houses in Bhawanipur, Jaspur; 1,168 in Ukrauli-1, Sitarganj; 864 in Ukrauli-2, Sitarganj; and 1,256 in Kanakpur, Kashipur.

The remaining projects include 928 units each at Matkota in Rudrapur and Shyamnagar in Gadarpur, along with 824 units at Mahuwakhedaganj, 512 at Manpur in Kashipur and 584 at Gangapur Gosal in Kashipur.

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The distribution of housing across these locations is intended to provide eligible beneficiaries with permanent housing under the urban housing scheme.

Haridwar has 4,528 units A total of 4,528 housing units are being constructed in Haridwar district. These comprise 544 units in Manglaur, 448 in Jhabbarpur, 1,152 in Anneki, 1,088 in Beldi near Roorkee, 768 in Shikarpur and 528 under the Indralok Housing Scheme.

In Nainital, all 528 units at Ummednagar in Ramnagar have been completed. In Dehradun, 180 of the 240 houses under the Dhaulasi Housing Scheme have been completed.

The housing department has instructed implementing agencies to complete all pending projects by September 30. The government expects the completion of these projects to help more than 15,000 families secure permanent homes by December.

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State assistance to beneficiaries increased Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state is committed to ensuring that welfare and development schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. He described PMAY as an important initiative for providing economically weaker families with housing, security and greater stability.

As part of the state's support for eligible beneficiaries, the government is increasing its contribution under the scheme from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

Dhami said the government's objective is to ensure that every eligible family has access to its own home. He added that the state is working to extend the benefits of development programmes to economically weaker households while strengthening housing infrastructure across urban areas.