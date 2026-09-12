Uttarakhand to organise month-long Service Sankalp campaign from September 17

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that the Service Sankalp campaign will be organised across the state from September 17 to October 17, 2026. The campaign will begin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and will seek to connect citizens with the resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047 through service, public participation, dialogue and innovation.

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Dhami said 11 major programmes have been proposed under the campaign, with active participation planned for students, youth, women, beneficiaries, parents, public representatives, social organisations and citizens. Government decisions will be communicated to the public, while real-life changes resulting from Central and state government schemes and beneficiary stories will be highlighted.

Programmes to expand public participation Under Ashirwad Ka Diya, lamp-lighting and collective programmes will be organised at government scheme centres, gas distribution centres, ration shops, major religious sites and along the Ganga. Collective events are also proposed at new medical colleges, dams, bridges, Amrit Sarovars and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, with participation from social organisations.

Mere Sapno Ka Bharat–Chitra Seva will involve painting, essay and speech competitions in educational institutions around the Viksit Bharat resolve and achievements over the next 25 years. Selected paintings will be displayed in schools, with parents and citizens also invited to participate.

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Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan will feature school plays based on the country’s achievements. Angan Milan Seva will organise activities at Anganwadi centres involving children, parents, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers, with emphasis on maternal-child health, nutrition and welfare.

Seva Ki Kahaniyan will highlight real changes in citizens’ lives through national and state schemes. Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra will feature a proposed kalash installation at a major intersection, accompanied by bicycle and motorcycle rallies.

Innovation and governance also on agenda Under Seva: Mera Yogdan, citizens will be encouraged to participate in tree plantation, cleanliness drives, teaching and other socially useful activities. Seva Setu camps will take government schemes to citizens through Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar programmes, along with health and multipurpose camps.

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Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang will showcase the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision through rangoli. The Service First Innovation Challenge will invite real-life problem statements from Central and state departments, with IITs, IIMs and experts proposed as jurors and mentors. Selected innovations may receive support, guidance, testing, approval and regulatory assistance.

Under Sushasan Seva Samvad, elected representatives will participate in discussions on service and good governance. Campaign photographs, videos, beneficiary experiences and stories of positive change will also be widely shared through the media.

Dhami said the campaign’s objective is not merely to showcase government schemes and achievements, but to make citizens active participants in the Viksit Bharat 2047 resolve. He said youth participation would be especially important and the campaign would be observed extensively in every district, with ministers in charge of the districts participating.

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