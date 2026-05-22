Uttarakhand to recruit 1,000 forest guards as Dhami reviews wildfire, monsoon preparedness

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to strengthen forest fire response systems, improve monsoon preparedness and ensure uninterrupted drinking water and electricity supply across the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun, Dhami said officials concerned must reach the site of any forest fire within one hour of receiving information. He also warned of strict action against those found damaging forest resources.

Statewide rollout of Shitlakhet model The Chief Minister instructed officials to implement the “Shitlakhet model” across Uttarakhand to improve forest fire prevention and response. He asked departments to create small water ponds near fire lines, prepare a detailed action plan and ensure adequate equipment for firefighting personnel.

Dhami also directed officials to launch large-scale public awareness campaigns to reduce incidents of forest fires.

1,000 new forest guards to be appointed To strengthen forest protection infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced recruitment for 1,000 new forest guard posts. He also directed officials to provide financial support to village committees and Van Panchayats engaged in forest fire prevention work.

In view of increasing human-wildlife conflict cases, Dhami instructed the Forest Department to ensure adequate availability of veterinarians in every forest division. He also stressed the need for a mobile alert system for immediate dissemination of forest fire information in vulnerable regions.

Focus on drinking water and uninterrupted power supply Reviewing summer preparedness, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water availability throughout the state. He said water tankers should remain fully operational and damaged pipelines must be repaired at the earliest.

He also instructed departments to ensure sufficient drinking water supply in pilgrimage centres and tourist destinations. Dhami further asked officials to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply and step up efforts to increase power generation.

Monsoon preparedness and hospital safety audits The Chief Minister directed district in-charge secretaries to conduct field inspections and assess preparedness in their respective districts ahead of the monsoon season. He instructed authorities to maintain special vigilance in sensitive areas.

During the health department review, Dhami ordered mandatory fire safety audits in all hospitals and stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards. He also directed officials to promote institutional deliveries and maintain complete data of pregnant women, while ensuring transport arrangements for them during the monsoon period.