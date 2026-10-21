Uttarakhand to recruit for 1,600 police vacancies, double station budgets to ₹8 crore

Uttarakhand will soon initiate recruitment for around 1,600 vacant posts across different units of its police force, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday. He also announced that the annual budget for essential work at police stations and outposts would be doubled from ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore as part of eight measures to strengthen the force and improve personnel welfare.

The announcements were made at a Police Commemoration Day programme at Police Lines in Dehradun, where Dhami paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel who died in the line of duty and honoured the families of deceased police personnel.

Other measures include reviewing staffing requirements at police stations and outposts, providing modern investigation kits to investigating officers, improving police modern schools across Uttarakhand, constructing a transit hostel and multi-storey barracks for police personnel in Dehradun, and upgrading the police hospital in the city.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to providing better facilities to police personnel and their families.

Police recruitment and technology upgrades planned Dhami said police and paramilitary forces played an important role in maintaining internal security. Over the past year, 154 personnel across the country had died while performing their duties, including Uttarakhand Police sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, he said.

The chief minister described the sacrifices of police personnel as a matter of national pride and referred to the National Police Memorial in New Delhi as a symbol of their courage and service.

He also highlighted the operational challenges facing the force, particularly drug trafficking and cybercrime. Uttarakhand has constituted a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force to prevent drug-related offences, while enforcement action is being taken against traffickers under the state's objective of achieving a drug-free Uttarakhand.

Dhami said the spread of internet-based services and artificial intelligence had increased the need for police personnel to adopt modern technology, receive better training and coordinate with other agencies to respond to cybercrime. A State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, estimated to cost around ₹32 crore, is under construction.

To improve women's safety, quick response teams have been formed under women's help desks at every police station, he said.

The chief minister also pointed to the demands of policing in Uttarakhand, where difficult geographical conditions and natural disasters can add to operational responsibilities. Police personnel often remain on duty during festivals, away from their families, to maintain public safety and order.

Personnel welfare, housing and service recognition Dhami said Uttarakhand Police had helped facilitate the safe movement of approximately five crore participants during the Kanwar Yatra this year and more than 60 lakh pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra so far. A total of 319 personnel had received medals and other distinctions for outstanding service during the year. The state's nomination for the President's Police Colours was also highlighted as a significant achievement.

Police housing satisfaction had risen from 18% to 22%, with the government aiming to increase it to 30%, Dhami said. A total of 785 personnel were promoted this year. Direct recruitment included 1,573 constables in the civil police and 370 constables in the Provincial Armed Constabulary. Recruitment for 222 posts of sub-inspectors, platoon commanders and second fire officers had been completed, while 24 dependants of deceased personnel had received appointments.

More than ₹58 crore was released during the current financial year for police stations, fire stations, barracks, mess facilities and other workplaces. The state is also providing cashless medical treatment to police personnel. Dhami called for regular stress-management programmes to support their well-being.

Director general of police Deepam Seth said 206 Uttarakhand Police personnel had died in the line of duty since the state's formation. Around ₹50 lakh had been provided to dependent families through the Police Martyrs' Fund this year, while approximately ₹31 crore had been paid as ex-gratia assistance under the police salary package so far.