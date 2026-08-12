Uttarakhand to roll out free online coaching scheme for competitive exams

The Uttarakhand government is set to launch the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026, an initiative that will provide free online coaching to students preparing for a range of competitive examinations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the scheme and is expected to formally launch it soon. The government has not yet announced the date of the launch.

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Scheme to cover multiple competitive examinations Under the scheme, students pursuing higher education in universities and government and government-aided colleges in Uttarakhand will be provided online coaching and guidance for competitive examinations. The programme is intended to provide access to quality study material and preparation support without requiring students to pay for private coaching.

The coaching will cover Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and state Public Service Commission (PSC), as well as Defence Services (CDS), banking, railways and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

The programme will also include preparation for entrance and eligibility examinations for higher educational institutions, including CAT, MAT, GATE, NET and CSIR-NET.

The government has positioned the initiative as a way to expand access to competitive examination preparation among students across the state. The online format will allow students to access coaching from their homes rather than having to travel to coaching centres.

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Focus on students in remote and hilly areas The scheme is expected to be particularly relevant for students studying in remote and hilly areas of Uttarakhand, where access to specialised coaching may be more difficult. It will also provide an alternative for students who are unable to afford expensive private coaching because of financial constraints.

The state government had decided to introduce a dedicated programme to provide young aspirants with quality guidance and study material for competitive examinations. The Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 was subsequently approved as part of that decision.

The government said the scheme is intended to provide students with an opportunity to prepare more effectively for competitive examinations through free online coaching and guidance.

With the formal launch, the process of providing online coaching to eligible students will begin. However, details such as the enrolment process, the online platform to be used and the specific coaching providers have not been provided in the information released by the government.

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The launch date is expected to be decided soon by the state government.