Uttarakhand transfers ₹146.32 crore in July pension instalments to 9.87 lakh beneficiaries

The Uttarakhand government has transferred ₹146.32 crore to 9,87,017 beneficiaries under various social welfare pension schemes for July 2026, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

The pension amount was transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) during a programme held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The disbursement covers several categories, including old age, widow, disability, farmer and abandoned women pensions, along with other assistance schemes administered by the state social welfare department.

The government said the use of direct transfers is aimed at improving the delivery of welfare payments and ensuring that beneficiaries receive their dues directly in their bank accounts.

Old age pension accounts for largest share The old age pension category accounts for the largest number of beneficiaries under the July disbursement. A total of 6,15,628 beneficiaries received ₹1,500 each, taking the amount distributed under the category to ₹92.34 crore.

The widow pension scheme covered 2,36,983 beneficiaries. At ₹1,500 per beneficiary, the government distributed ₹35.54 crore under the category.

Another 89,128 beneficiaries received disability pensions of ₹1,500 each. The total amount transferred under the disability pension category was ₹13.36 crore.

Farmer pension payments were made to 27,288 beneficiaries at ₹1,200 per month. The government said ₹3.2 crore was distributed under this category for July.

The abandoned women pension scheme covered 8,284 beneficiaries, with each receiving ₹1,200. The total disbursement under the category stood at ₹99.408 lakh.

NSAP beneficiaries included in payment The latest pension transfer also included beneficiaries receiving assistance under other social welfare categories.

Maintenance assistance of ₹700 each was provided to 7,383 beneficiaries, involving a total disbursement of ₹51.68 lakh. The Teelu Rauteli pension covered 2,196 beneficiaries at ₹1,200 each, with ₹26.35 lakh distributed.

The dwarf pension category included 127 beneficiaries, who received ₹1,200 each. The amount distributed under the category was ₹1.524 lakh.

Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the July instalment had been paid across the different pension schemes. He added that around 2.15 lakh pensioners covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Union Ministry of Rural Development were also part of the latest payment.

According to the state government, payments to these beneficiaries are currently being processed through SNA-SPARSH, a newer payment system being used for the programme.

Focus on reducing administrative burden Dhami said the government was seeking to ensure that vulnerable beneficiaries, including elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities, did not have to make repeated visits to government offices to access pension benefits.

The chief minister said the state was committed to making welfare payments more predictable and accessible, with the amount being credited directly to beneficiaries.

The government has positioned the pension transfer as part of its broader effort to strengthen social security delivery across Uttarakhand. The use of DBT and SNA-SPARSH is expected to support more streamlined payment processes and improve transparency in the transfer of welfare assistance.

Dhami also reiterated the state government's focus on ensuring that welfare programmes reach eligible beneficiaries across different sections of society.