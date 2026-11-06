Uttarakhand transfers ₹148 crore in pensions to nearly 10 lakh people

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday transferred ₹148.18 crore to 999,484 beneficiaries under the state’s social welfare pension schemes for October 2026. The payment was made through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at an event held at the chief minister’s camp office, ahead of the Diwali festival.

The transfer covers several categories, including old-age, widow and disability pensions, as well as support for farmers and other eligible groups. The government said the monthly payments were intended to provide financial security to vulnerable sections and ensure that assistance reached beneficiaries without delay.

Largest pension categories According to details shared at the event, 624,616 old-age pension beneficiaries received ₹93.69 crore. The widow pension scheme covered 239,527 beneficiaries with a transfer of ₹35.93 crore, while 89,971 persons with disabilities received ₹13.50 crore.

The remaining payments were made under five other categories. These included farmer pension for 27,092 beneficiaries, abandoned women’s pension for 8,442, maintenance grants for 7,461, Teelu Rauteli pension for 2,248 and dwarf pension for 127 beneficiaries. Together, the eight categories accounted for 999,484 recipients and ₹148.18 crore in transfers.

Dhami said the state government was working to ensure that eligible people received pension assistance on time and through a transparent process. He said the schemes were aimed not only at providing financial support but also at enabling elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities to live with dignity.

DBT and access measures The chief minister said direct transfers into bank accounts had improved transparency and reduced the possibility of unnecessary delays in the delivery of benefits. He said the government was making efforts to ensure that social security pensions reached beneficiaries every month, and that special efforts had been made to complete the October payment before Diwali.

Dhami also referred to difficulties faced by some elderly people and persons with disabilities in arranging documents and completing formalities for pension applications. He said, in coordination with the Union government, around 7,000 beneficiaries were being provided pensions under special provisions even without Aadhaar.

He directed officials to maintain transparency in the implementation of pension schemes and ensure that eligible recipients did not face inconvenience. The chief minister said the purpose of welfare programmes was fulfilled only when support reached people in need in a timely manner.