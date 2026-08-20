Uttarakhand women to travel free on state buses on Aug 28-29 for Raksha Bandhan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a two-day free bus travel facility for women in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Women travelling within Uttarakhand on buses operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will be able to travel without paying fares on August 28 and 29, according to an order issued by the state government.

The decision is aimed at easing travel for women during the festival, when many travel to their parental homes and meet relatives.

100% fare exemption for two days Under the government order, women will receive a 100% fare exemption on journeys undertaken on UTC buses within Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29.

The state government has directed the transport corporation to take the necessary steps to implement the decision. The facility will cover the two days around the Raksha Bandhan celebrations and is intended to make public transport more accessible to women during a period of increased movement.

Raksha Bandhan traditionally sees families travelling to meet each other, including women visiting their parental homes for the festival. The government said the measure would make such travel more convenient and provide financial relief to women.

State government to bear expenditure The financial burden arising from the free travel facility will be borne by the state government. According to the order issued by Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, the government will reimburse the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation for the expenditure incurred as a result of providing free travel to women.

The Transport Department has instructed the corporation to initiate the required action immediately and ensure that the provisions of the government order are implemented.

Initiative aimed at easing festival travel The state government said the decision is intended to support women's mobility and provide them with safe, convenient and free public transport during Raksha Bandhan 2026.

The announcement comes ahead of the festival, allowing the transport corporation to make arrangements for implementation across its services. Women travelling within the state on eligible UTC-operated buses will not have to pay fares during the specified dates.

The government has described the measure as an initiative focused on women's convenience, financial relief and mobility during the festival.