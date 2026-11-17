Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that more than five lakh women across the state would receive financial assistance under the Baeni-Bhuli scheme, with the first instalment scheduled for December. The assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts in two instalments, he said at a Matrushakti Sammelan in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district.

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The announcement was made during an event focused on women's dignity, economic independence and participation in development. Thousands of women attended the gathering, where Dhami received a traditional welcome featuring musical performances, a Kalash Yatra and a roadshow.

The chief minister said women played a central role in the social and economic life of Uttarakhand, particularly in its hill districts. He described them as contributors to knowledge, prosperity and nation-building, adding that development in the state's mountainous regions could not be considered without recognising their work.

Dhami also referred to the Chipko Movement, which originated in Chamoli, and highlighted the contribution of Gaura Devi and other women to environmental conservation. Their efforts, he said, continued to inspire people.

The Baeni-Bhuli announcement comes alongside other state government measures aimed at improving women's access to employment, financial support and community-based livelihoods. Dhami cited the provision of 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and 33% reservation in cooperative societies. He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and efforts to connect rural women with self-help groups.

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Financial support and recognition for women The chief minister said that over the past four years, more than ₹3 crore in financial assistance had been provided to women from over 900 extremely poor families across Chamoli's nine development blocks.

He also outlined the benefits available under the Nanda Gaura Yojana. Under the scheme, financial assistance of ₹11,000 is provided on the birth of a girl child, while ₹51,000 is given for higher education after she passes Class 12. Dhami said the government's objective was to support girls from birth through education and towards economic self-reliance.

Referring to central government initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited the Ujjwala Yojana, which has helped women move away from traditional smoky cooking stoves, and measures to connect them with banking services. He said the direct transfer of welfare benefits into bank accounts had made the delivery of assistance more accessible.

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At the gathering, Dhami felicitated women for their work across agriculture, livelihoods, sports, education and community initiatives. The recipients included leaders of Mahila Mangal Dals recognised for tree plantation, small savings, voluntary labour and anti-drug awareness activities. Women engaged in beekeeping, polyhouse and open-field farming, bamboo-based products and natural farming were also honoured.

Several women were recognised for their contributions to agriculture, while sportspersons Nisha and Swati Badwal were felicitated for their achievements. Three women were recognised for their work as Lakhpati Didis. Four students who scored more than 75% in the 2025-26 High School Examination were also honoured. Poet Surabhi Devi and Mangal Geet singer Nanda Sati received recognition at the event.

The chief minister also distributed financial assistance and cheques to beneficiaries of welfare programmes. These included the Polyhouse Scheme, Atal Awas Yojana, the Scheduled Caste Daughter's Marriage Grant Scheme and assistance through the Animal Husbandry Department. Two farmers received the district-level Kisan Bhushan Award for millet production.

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Chamoli gets projects worth ₹ 149.76 crore During the visit, Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 30 development projects with a combined value of ₹149.76 crore. The package comprised 16 projects worth approximately ₹133.59 crore for which foundation stones were laid, and 14 completed projects worth around ₹16.18 crore that were inaugurated.

A significant share of the new projects relates to road connectivity and infrastructure. These include the construction of the Bambudhar via Mool Village Chhinka to Malla Nauri motor road, the Ghursal-Saikot road and the reconstruction of a damaged stretch of the Gopeshwar-Devrakhodora-Ghingharan road. A 92.156-metre motor bridge at Govindghat is also part of the package.

Other road works include the Pipalkoti-Math-Matheda route and maintenance of the Upper Chamoli-Khainuri road. Projects linked to the Maa Nanda Devi Raj Jat route include improvement and blacktopping of the Gwaldam-Nandkeshari and Tharali-Deval-Mundoli-Wan motor roads.

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The foundation-stone projects also cover road construction and extensions in the Gauchar division, including routes connecting villages and linking to the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. Building maintenance and access infrastructure at government Ayurvedic hospitals are among the other works.

The 14 inaugurated projects include Block Public Health Units at Gauchar and Urgam, a library at Government Inter College, Pokhari, and classrooms, laboratories and other facilities at government schools in different parts of the district. A workshop and work shed at ITI Gopeshwar and Ayurvedic hospital buildings and facilities are also among the completed works.

Dhami additionally announced the improvement and construction of the Helang-Dungri-Barosi, Gopeshwar-Pokhari and Trishula-Bhaduda motor roads. The projects are intended to address infrastructure needs across the district, with road connectivity, educational facilities, healthcare infrastructure and public buildings included in the development package.

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