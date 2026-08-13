Uttarakhand’s Lakhpati Didi count crosses 3 lakh, government sets 1.12 lakh target for 2026-27

Uttarakhand has crossed the three lakh mark in the number of women who have become Lakhpati Didis, with 3,03,696 women reporting annual incomes above ₹1 lakh by the end of financial year 2025-26, according to the state government.

The government has set a target of making 1.12 lakh more women Lakhpati Didis during 2026-27 and said departments are working to achieve the target ahead of schedule.

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The Lakhpati Didi initiative was launched in November 2022 under the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission to strengthen women’s economic independence and the rural economy. Women associated with self-help groups are using government grants and credit schemes to build livelihoods through organic farming, food processing, spice production, handicrafts, dairy and livestock, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and homestays.

Women are also producing bakery products made from millets as demand for such products increases.

Rural businesses and wider market access The government has established infrastructure to support processing, sales and market access for self-help group products. It said 24 growth centres, 33 nano packaging units and 17 Saras centres are currently operating. Saras fairs are being organised at district, state and national levels to connect products with larger markets.

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The House of Himalayas brand has also helped give products made by women’s self-help groups and rural producers recognition. According to the government, improvements in branding, packaging and quality have increased demand for local products in metropolitan areas and other cities.

The government said the Lakhpati Didi programme has exceeded annual targets in successive years before their deadlines. It is now seeking to expand the number of women earning more than ₹1 lakh annually through livelihood activities, enterprise support and better market access.

More than 5.19 lakh women organised The Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission has organised 5,19,943 women across all 13 districts and 95 blocks. They are part of 70,767 self-help groups, 8,179 village organisations and 615 cluster-level federations.

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The state government has also highlighted measures aimed at expanding women’s economic participation. These include 30% horizontal reservation for women in government services and 33% reservation in cooperative societies.

Other schemes cited by the government include the Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarojgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Yojana, Drone Didi Yojana, Solar Sakhi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sustainable Livelihood Mission, Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana and Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said women associated with self-help groups were becoming economically independent while contributing to Uttarakhand’s development. He said the government remained committed to their dignity, safety and economic empowerment.

Dhami said women were among the main drivers of the state’s economic and social transformation. The government said livelihood opportunities were being expanded so that women could develop new income sources while participating more actively in economic activity.

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