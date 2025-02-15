Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Niti Aayog Member V K Paul on Saturday emphasized the need to expand skilling initiatives beyond traditional medical education, balancing quality with quantity.

India's care sector is at a crucial juncture, requiring a strengthened workforce to meet both national and global demands, a statement said.

In a summit - Transforming the future of the skilled workforce in the care sector 'organised by NSDC International here, Paul emphasized the need to expand skilling initiatives beyond traditional medical education, balancing quality with quantity, the statement said.

NSDC International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Talking about skilling initiatives, Paul said that the NSDC International is playing a pivotal role in this effort, ensuring care professionals trained in India are globally employable.

He highlighted the importance of evolving curriculum, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and scaling up skill-based training programmes to address workforce shortages, including in specialized areas such as geriatric care.

"The private sector collaboration is essential to bridge the skill gap. With structured policies and strong industry-academia partnerships, India can enhance its healthcare skilling ecosystem and emerge as a key contributor to the global workforce."

The summit witnessed participation of vice chancellors from 50 institutions and around dozen AIIMS chief working towards a stronger healthcare ecosystem, the statement said.

Paul further said, "India's healthcare workforce is a critical asset to both the nation and the world. With increasing global demand for skilled professionals, structured skilling initiatives play a pivotal role in equipping our workforce with the expertise required to meet international standards.