Value investing: A disciplined path to building potential long-term wealth

Building wealth through the stock market often feels like a balancing act between chasing the latest high-profile trends and protecting what you have already earned. In a market like India, which is currently buzzing with growth but also facing elevated valuations, it can be difficult to decide where to commit your hard-earned capital. Many investors find themselves wondering if they should follow the headlines or if there is a quieter, more proven way to build wealth.

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Value investing offers that alternative path. It is the art of spotting great companies that are currently ‘on sale’ because the market has not yet realised their full potential. By placing a bet on quality businesses at the right price, you can build a financial foundation based on common sense and long-term perspective. As market cycles shift, a disciplined focus on value becomes more than just a strategy. It can become a way to find hidden opportunities that others might be missing.

The core principles of value

Value investing is not about buying struggling companies simply because they are cheap; rather, it is about acquiring high-quality businesses at a price that does not reflect their true worth. This strategy relies on the calculation of intrinsic value, which represents a company’s fair price based on its assets, earnings, and future potential, regardless of daily stock market noise.

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By purchasing these stocks at a significant discount, investors create a margin of safety. The strategy is rooted in the concept of mean reversion. Simply put, it is the belief that while markets can be emotional and push prices too high or too low, they eventually return to their actual value over time. For the value investor, the key is having the discipline to wait for this gap between price and value to close, ignoring short-term market noise in favour of long-term fundamentals.

A true-to-label strategy

One of the good options in this space – the HSBC Value Fund – is specifically designed for those who want a dedicated and disciplined value strategy for their portfolio. Since its launch on January 8, 2010, the fund has grown to manage AUMs worth ₹14,872.62 crore as of April 30, 2026. The fund remains “true-to-label”, which means it is strictly dedicated to the value philosophy even when growth-focused or momentum-driven market trends become more popular.

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This consistency is critical for investors. HSBC Value Fund maintains a high-conviction approach to finding undervalued opportunities across the Indian market spectrum. This ensures that the fund provides a distinct investment style that complements, rather than mimics, a typical growth-oriented portfolio.

Note: For disclosure of quarterly AUM/AAUM and AUM by geography, please visit our website: Information library - HSBC Mutual Fund India | HSBC Asset Management

Strategic portfolio selection and risk management

The fund’s success is rooted in a meticulous ‘bottom-up’ stock selection process. Rather than following broad economic trends alone, the managers evaluate individual companies based on specific financial health markers, such as low Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratios, low Price-to-Book (PB) values, or high dividend yields. This allows the fund to identify businesses that have strong performance potential over the medium to long term but are currently undervalued by the broader market.

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As of April 2026, the portfolio maintains a balanced exposure across the market, with 44.5 per cent in Large Cap market leaders for stability and roughly 53 per cent combined in Mid and Small Cap stocks to capture hidden gems with high growth potential. In terms of sectors, the fund is currently overweight in Financials, particularly in Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Capital Markets, to capitalise on the increasing financialisation of Indian savings. It also holds strong positions in Electrical Equipment and Auto Components, sectors poised to benefit from India’s manufacturing boom and global supply chain shifts. Conversely, the fund manages risk by staying underweight in sectors like Energy and Healthcare where current valuations or growth outlooks do not meet the value criteria.

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Resilience across market cycles

The real test of any investment strategy is how it performs over the long term. Here, this fund has reportedly shown a consistent ability to create wealth through various market cycles. According to data released by HSBC as on April 30, 2026, the HSBC Value Fund (Regular Plan) has delivered a 15.98% CAGR since its inception, as compared to its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI, which gave 11.78% over the same period.

This performance is even more evident when we look at the power of regular investing. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started at the fund’s launch in January 2010 (totalling an investment of ₹19.10 lakh) would have grown to approximately ₹93.10 lakh by April 2026. In contrast, a similar investment in the broader benchmark would have yielded roughly ₹64.50 lakh, according to HSBC. These figures highlight the fund’s ability to compound wealth effectively by identifying businesses that eventually see their stock prices align with their strong fundamentals.

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Investor relevance and outlook

With India’s economy showing strong signs of resilience, supported by stable inflation and a favourable environment for capacity expansion, this is perhaps a good time for to unlock value. As industries expand and infrastructure improves, many mid-sized and large companies are positioned for growth that has not yet been priced into their stocks.

For investors, this environment underscores the importance of having a strategy that doesn’t just buy what is popular today, but what is likely to be valued tomorrow.

This fund can be ideally suited for:

Patience seekers: Those who understand that real value takes time to be recognised by the broader market and are willing to wait for the market to correct itself.

Goal-based investors: People using Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to save for long-term objectives like retirement, a child’s education or generational wealth.

Diversification seekers: Anyone looking to add a defensive yet growth-oriented layer to a portfolio that might currently be too heavy on expensive, growth-at-any-price stocks. Final thoughts

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In conclusion, the HSBC Value Fund is designed for those who understand that the most substantial rewards often come to those who have the patience to wait for the market to catch up to reality. By focusing on fundamental worth rather than daily fluctuations, this strategy offers a disciplined path through the complexities of the equity market.

Lump Sum Performance

Click here to check other funds performance managed by the Fund Manager.

SIP Performance

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Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.

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