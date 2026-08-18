Vehicle owners are using apps to create digital profiles of personal vehicles

Vehicle ownership in India has grown over the years, bringing with it a parallel increase in documentation, compliance requirements, and maintenance responsibilities.

From insurance renewals and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to challan tracking and resale valuation, managing a vehicle today often involves navigating multiple platforms, documents, and deadlines.

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As a result, features like Vehicle Track on the ABCD App, which help create a complete digital profile of personal vehicles are beginning to gain relevance among consumers looking for organised and accessible ownership experiences.

The growing complexity of vehicle ownership Owning a vehicle today extends beyond driving and maintenance. It also involves staying updated on regulatory requirements, insurance validity, compliance records, and documentation.

According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India has over 35 crore registered vehicles on its roads. At the same time, industry bodies and regulators have repeatedly highlighted concerns around uninsured vehicles and delayed compliance renewals.

Missing an insurance renewal or PUC expiry can result in penalties, coverage risks, or administrative inconvenience. In many cases, vehicle owners become aware of these gaps only after a lapse has already occurred.

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This has created a growing need for more unified ownership management experiences.

The shift towards centralised access to vehicle information Digital platforms are increasingly attempting to address fragmented ownership journeys by bringing vehicle-related information into a single interface. Instead of relying on separate apps, physical documents, or manual reminders, users are now able to access multiple ownership-related services through integrated digital experiences.

These features typically enable users to:

View vehicle registration details

Track insurance validity and renewals

Monitor PUC status and expiry timelines

Access challan information

Store important documents digitally

Estimate current market value of vehicles

The broader objective is to reduce dependency on scattered information and enable more informed ownership decisions.

How the ABCD App is approaching vehicle ownership visibility The ABCD App has Vehicle Track, designed to create a consolidated digital profile for personal vehicle owners within the app ecosystem. Users can add their vehicle by entering the registration number, following which the platform surfaces key details such as registration information, insurance status, PUC validity, challan records, and estimated market valuation.

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The feature also enables:

Tracking of insurance policy expiry timelines

Access to vehicle-related documents digitally

PUC status visibility and nearby centre discovery

Alerts for renewals and pending actions

The objective is to support how users access and manage vehicle-related information through a single experience.

Towards digital ownership experiences Digital adoption within financial services is increasingly extending into adjacent ownership categories such as mobility and insurance.

As consumers become more accustomed to managing finances, payments, and services digitally, expectations around vehicle ownership experiences are also evolving. Users increasingly prefer platforms that reduce complexity and provide visibility into important information.

In this context, features that create a unified digital profile of personal vehicles are emerging as part of a broader shift towards digitally enabled ownership experiences.

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For many consumers, vehicle management remains reactive, often driven by missed deadlines or urgent requirements. Integrated tracking and visibility features aim to address this by helping users stay informed about compliance, documentation, and vehicle-related updates in a structured manner. Consumers exploring digital ownership tools may consider platforms that combine tracking, alerts, and document access within a unified interface, helping make vehicle ownership more organised and manageable over time.

Disclaimer: The ABCD App retrieves and displays vehicle information in accordance with applicable data protection norms and user consent.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.