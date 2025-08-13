Vietnam wants to be next Asian tiger, its overhauling its economy to make it happen

Hanoi, Aug 13 (AP) Beneath red banners and a gold bust of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi's central party school, Communist Party chief To Lam declared the arrival of “a new era of development” late last year.

The speech was more than symbolic— it signalled the launch of what could be Vietnam's most ambitious economic overhaul in decades.

Vietnam aims to get rich by 2045 and become Asia's next “tiger economy” — a term used to describe the earlier ascent of countries like South Korea and Taiwan.

The challenge ahead is steep: Reconciling growth with overdue reforms, an aging population, climate risks and creaking institutions. There's added pressure from President Donald Trump over Vietnam's trade surplus with the US, a reflection of its astounding economic trajectory.

In 1990, the average Vietnamese could afford about USD 1,200 worth of goods and services a year, adjusted for local prices. Today, that figure has risen by more than 13 times to USD 16,385.

Vietnam's transformation into a global manufacturing hub with shiny new highways, high-rise skylines and a booming middle class has lifted millions of its people from poverty, similar to China.

But its low-cost, export-led boom is slowing, while the proposed reforms — expanding private industries, strengthening social protections, and investing in tech, green energy. It faces a growing obstacle in climate change.

“It's all hands on deck...We can't waste time anymore," said Mimi Vu of the consultancy Raise Partners.

The export boom can't carry Vietnam forever

Investment has soared, driven partly by US-China trade tensions, and the US is now Vietnam's biggest export market. Once-quiet suburbs have been replaced with industrial parks where trucks rumble through sprawling logistics hubs that serve global brands.

Vietnam ran a USD 123.5 billion trade surplus with the US trade in 2024, angering Trump, who threatened a 46 per cent US import tax on Vietnamese goods. The two sides appear to have settled on a 20 per cent levy, and twice that for goods suspected of being transshipped, or routed through Vietnam to avoid US trade restrictions.

During negotiations with the Trump administration, Vietnam's focus was on its tariffs compared to those of its neighbours and competitors, said Daniel Kritenbrink, a former US ambassador to Vietnam.

“As long as they're in the same zone, in the same ballpark, I think Vietnam can live with that outcome," he said. But he added questions remain over how much Chinese content in those exports might be too much and how such goods will be taxed.

Vietnam was preparing to shift its economic policies even before Trump's tariffs threatened its model of churning out low-cost exports for the world, aware of what economists call the “middle-income trap,” when economies tend to plateau without major reforms.

To move beyond that, South Korea bet on electronics, Taiwan on semiconductors, and Singapore on finance, said Richard McClellan, founder of the consultancy RMAC Advisory.

But Vietnam's economy today is more diverse and complex than those countries were at the time and it can't rely on just one winning sector to drive long-term growth and stay competitive as wages rise and cheap labour is no longer its main advantage.

It needs to make “multiple big bets,” McClellan said.

Vietnam's game plan is hedging its bets

Following China's lead, Vietnam is counting on high-tech sectors like computer chips, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, providing strategic tax breaks and research support in cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang.

It's also investing heavily in infrastructure, including civilian nuclear plants and a USD 67 billion North–South high-speed railway, that will cut travel time from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City to eight hours.

Vietnam also aspires to become a global financial centre. The government plans two special financial centres, in bustling Ho Chi Minh City and in the seaside resort city of Danang, with simplified rules to attract foreign investors, tax breaks, support for financial tech startups, and easier ways to settle business disputes.

Underpinning all of this is institutional reform. Ministries are being merged, low-level bureaucracies have been eliminated and Vietnam's 63 provinces will be consolidated into 34 to build regional centres with deeper talent pools.

Private business to take the lead

Vietnam is counting on private businesses to lead its new economic push — a seismic shift from the past.

In May, the Communist Party passed Resolution 68. It calls private businesses the “most important force” in the economy, pledging to break away from domination by state-owned and foreign companies.

So far, large multinationals have powered Vietnam's exports, using imported materials and parts and low cost local labour.

Local companies are stuck at the low-end of supply chains, struggling to access loans and markets that favoured the 700-odd state-owned giants, from colonial-era beer factories with arched windows to unfashionable state-run shops that few customers bother to enter.

“The private sector remains heavily constrained," said Nguyen Khac Giang of Singapore's ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

Again emulating China, Vietnam wants “national champions” to drive innovation and compete globally, not by picking winners, but by letting markets decide.

The policy includes easier loans for companies investing in new technology, priority in government contracts for those meeting innovation goals, and help for firms looking to expand overseas. Even mega-projects like the North-South High-Speed Rail, once reserved for state-run giants, are now open to private bidding.