ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd Becomes the First Global Broker to Secure GAP Licensed by IFSCA at GIFT City

ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd, registered as a Broker-Dealer under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and backed by ViewTrade Holding Corp (USA), which serves clients in more than 35 countries with over 25 years of operating history, is located in Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City). The company has been granted the first Global Access Provider (GAP) authorization by IFSCA. This marks a significant milestone in the development of India’s International Financial Services Centre, enabling regulated access to global financial markets from within the country.

The GAP framework has been introduced to allow entities operating in GIFT City to securely and compliantly connect with international exchanges, institutions, and investment products. With this authorisation, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd is now positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting brokers, banks, fintech platforms, corporates, and advisory firms in providing their clients access to global securities and investment opportunities.

Commenting on the authorisation, Mr Ronit Kar, CEO, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are honored to be the first Global Access Provider under the IFSCA framework. Our objective is to enable simple, compliant, and accessible global investing for Indian residents, NRIs, corporates, and financial services providers. This authorization represents a meaningful step in strengthening GIFT City’s role as an international financial gateway and aligns with the broader vision of enhancing India’s presence in global capital markets.”

Through this authorization, ViewTrade IFSC can facilitate direct access to international stock exchanges and a wide range of global market products. It will provide market data, trading infrastructure, and order routing through secure and integrated systems. Additionally, India-based investors and their financial intermediaries will be able to open and maintain global investment accounts within GIFT City, funded through IFSC banking channels. The authorization also enables ViewTrade IFSC to support non-India-based financial services firms seeking to participate in global markets through GIFT City.

ViewTrade IFSC operates a centralised technology and brokerage operations center offering digital onboarding, trade execution, custody, and multi-currency settlement, surveillance, regulatory reporting, and white labeled trading platforms, supported by 24-hour operational capabilities. The technology infrastructure is cloud-based and built to meet IFSCA regulatory standards with strong frameworks for risk monitoring, data security, compliance, and investor protection.

This development reinforces GIFT City’s strategic role as India’s global finance hub and supports transparent, efficient, and sustainable cross-border capital participation.

Email ID: support@viewtrade.in