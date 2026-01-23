Vijay Eesam Invents Intent AI - A System That Writes What You're Thinking Before You Finish the Thought

AI scientist Vijay Eesam has built something fundamentally different from every AI assistant that came before it. Ve, which launched last week, doesn't wait for instructions. It reads the direction of your mind and drafts text exactly where you're working: Gmail, Slack, LinkedIn, anywhere your cursor lands.

The End of Prompting Eesam's core insight: Intent exists before language. Most people know what they want to say before they figure out how to say it. So why should software make you explain yourself first?

"I do not think humans should have to do that forever - translating thoughts into prompts and waiting for instructions," Eesam said. "For the first time, a system can work from that signal. That is what Ve is."

Ve synthesizes everything around you - context, memory, relationships, professional goals - and predicts what you're about to write. The AI stays dormant until you tap the "Fn" key, then drafts inline, right at your cursor. No prompt box. No tab-switching. No explaining what you mean.

Personal Intelligence, Not Generic Responses Unlike the billion-user models that treat everyone the same, Eesam designed Ve as a personal intent model. It understands where you are and adjusts accordingly: rapid-fire replies in Slack, considered prose on LinkedIn. All without being told.

A presenter during the launch demo put it simply: "I didn't learn a new interface. I didn't learn how to deliver the perfect prompts. I just did what I usually do: click where I want to respond, and it met me there."

Privacy by Design Eesam built Ve with an uncompromising principle: Your intent is personal. Your context is yours. The software only acts when invited.

Because Ve lives on your device rather than requiring app-by-app integrations, it meets you wherever your cursor is while maintaining encrypted, secure operation. Human thought stays human until you decide otherwise.

Moving at the Speed of Thought Eesam's invention removes what he calls the "prompt tax" - the cognitive overhead of explaining yourself to your tools. With Ve, a clear intent is the only requirement.

"Our vision is a future where you are not judged by the words you use, but by the ideas you have," Eesam says.

About Ve Ve operates from San Francisco and Hyderabad. Founded by Vijay Eesam, the company is reimagining the cursor as an intelligent extension of human thinking, with privacy and user agency as core principles.

Experience Ve at www.ve.ai.

