Vision Forward: Breck McGary on Building People-First Engineering in India

When Breck McGary first landed in India ten years ago, his assignment was supposed to last just 18 months. The goal was simple: help Burns & McDonnell establish a transmission and distribution practice in the country. A decade later, not only has that practice grown from ten employees to more than 500, but McGary himself has put down roots, calling India his home and now stepping into the role of CEO of Burns & McDonnell India.

His story, as he recalls in a conversation on Vision Forward, is one of transformation — both personal and professional. “Initially, my assignment was short-term, but the inflection point came when we convinced one of our top 20 clients to let us support their work from India,” McGary says. “From there, the growth just accelerated.”

A Cultural Immersion: Autos, Food, and Warmth

Like many expatriates, first encounters with India weren’t in boardrooms but in auto rickshaws. “I didn’t have a driver in the early days, so I used autos every day,” he recalls. “The commute was short in distance but long in time, steep dirt roads, and bumpy rides. At first, it was challenging, but over time I grew to appreciate it.”

If the rides were an initiation, food became his love affair. From dosas and pav bhaji to pani puri and butter chicken, McGary calls India’s diverse cuisines his favorite part of living here. Travel has deepened that connection: Agra’s Taj Mahal, Jaipur’s Pink City, the beaches of Goa. But above all, he points to the people. “The unifying factor across India is the warmth,” he says. “People invite you into their homes, they’re open, friendly, and eager to help. That’s what has stayed with me.”

Taking the Helm

A People-First CEO Stepping into the CEO role of Burns & McDonnell India is, in his words, “humbling and exciting.” For McGary, leadership is not about hierarchy but about people. “This company has been my life for ten years. The opportunity now is to make a bigger impact on our business, on India, and on the people who power our organization.”

That people-centric approach is visible in the company’s philosophy of “hire to retire.” Employees are encouraged to chart their own career paths — from engineering to project management, from technical roles to people leadership. “We reduce attrition and increase retention by giving people choices,” McGary explains. “When individuals see a future within the company, they stay, and that creates value for clients and projects.”

The emphasis on belonging is equally strong. New employees are assigned mentors from day one, leadership meets graduates personally during induction, and cultural inclusion is celebrated at scale. It’s no surprise that Burns & McDonnell India has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years.

India as a Global Engineering Hub

On the business side, McGary is bullish about India’s role in global infrastructure and remote engineering. “India has immense talent, world-class connectivity, and a pro-business regulatory environment,” he says. “We’ve gone from executing 2% of our global work out of India to 13% today, and I expect it to rise to 20% in the next five years.”

Key to that growth is the shift from scope-based assignments to full project execution. “Our teams are ready for larger mandates,” he notes. “The challenge is ensuring our global partners fully understand the depth of India’s talent.”

Innovation is also central. With AI, digital delivery, and automation reshaping the engineering landscape, Burns & McDonnell India is positioning itself as a vanguard hub. “We’re investing in upskilling, reskilling, and building technical career paths that rival people management in prestige and reward,” McGary says. “Not everyone wants to manage people, but technical excellence deserves equal recognition.”

Sustaining Culture in a Competitive Landscape

In India’s competitive engineering sector, culture can be a decisive advantage. For Burns & McDonnell, employee ownership has become a cornerstone of their business. “Everyone feels equally valued and directly connected to our success,” McGary explains. “That’s reflected in the fact that 90% of our hires come through referrals. Our employees are our strongest brand ambassadors.”

From flexible work arrangements and mental health support to creating opportunities for Gen Z professionals, the focus is on retaining talent through empowerment. “We ask a lot of our young professionals, but we also give back in growth opportunities, in well-being, and in trust,” he adds.

Looking Ahead: Building What Matters

As he looks to the next five years, McGary is clear about his priorities: strengthen technical talent, embrace digital innovation, and keep people at the heart of growth. “India is going to be the epicenter of remote engineering globally,” he says. “Our role is to prepare our workforce to lead that transformation.”

Even as he talks about AI and project pipelines, the human dimension remains central. “The heart of our culture is equality and inclusion. From the gentleman serving tea to the CEO, everyone is welcome in my office,” McGary says. “That’s what sustains us.”

And when asked what he’s taken away from a decade in India, McGary laughs: “The nod. It’s contagious. The longer you stay, the more you pick it up.”



Watch the full conversation with Breck McGary on Vision Forward here