Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) With the Vizhinjam International Seaport opening up new opportunities in the maritime sector, Keralam is looking beyond the main port to build supporting infrastructure that could strengthen the region's position as a major shipping and logistics centre.

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In a step towards this, a team of senior government and port officials visited the Vizhinjam-Kovalam minor port and Valiyathura here on Monday to explore the possibility of developing new facilities to support shipping and cargo operations.

The visits were led by Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of the Ports Department, and Jeromic George, Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL). Officials of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) and VISL were also part of the team.

At the Vizhinjam-Kovalam minor port, the focus was on the possibility of developing a service harbour to meet the growing demand for services required by ships operating through the region, an official release said here on Tuesday.

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Located around 10 nautical miles from the international east-west shipping route, Vizhinjam has the advantage of being close to one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

Officials believe the existing minor port could be put to better use to provide services to vessels calling at or passing through the region.

The proposed service harbour could offer facilities for refuelling ships, repairs and maintenance, supplying equipment and essential goods, changing crew members and providing temporary anchorage for vessels, the release said.

The team inspected the existing facilities and infrastructure at the port, which is under the administrative control of the Kerala Maritime Board. It also examined development possibilities under the proposed Mission Samudra project, it said.

The possibility of commercially utilising five acres of KMB-owned land at Vizhinjam is also being considered as part of the plan.

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The idea is to create a supporting maritime services centre alongside the international port, helping meet the needs of ships without putting additional pressure on the main port's facilities.

The second visit was to Valiyathura, where officials examined the condition of the existing pier, parts of which have been damaged by sea erosion.

Here, the focus was on exploring the possibility of establishing an air-sea transshipment hub along with warehouses and other logistics facilities.

The proposed hub is expected to facilitate cargo movement between air and sea transport networks, opening up new possibilities for trade and logistics in the capital region.

Officials assessed the damage to the existing pier and the infrastructure needed to ensure safe and sustainable development of the facility. The possibility of setting up warehouses and related logistics infrastructure was also examined, the release said.

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The government hopes such initiatives will help build an integrated maritime and logistics ecosystem in Keralam and make Thiruvananthapuram an important centre in the air-sea trade and transshipment network.

The proposals are currently at the assessment stage, with officials examining the available infrastructure and development potential at both locations. source said.