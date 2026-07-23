Voltas washing machine buying guide for 2026

Considering a Voltas washing machine? Here are five important things to know before choosing the model, along with Easy EMI options from Bajaj Finance.

Focus
Published23 Jul 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Bajaj Finance provides flexible financing options for easy purchases, and several features influence machine performance under varying water conditions.
Bajaj Finance provides flexible financing options for easy purchases, and several features influence machine performance under varying water conditions.

Choosing a washing machine becomes easier when the model matches the household’s everyday laundry routine. Voltas offers options ranging from semi-automatic machines to fully automatic front-load models with inverter motors, multiple wash programmes, and features designed for different fabrics and water conditions. Factors such as family size, laundry frequency, water pressure, fabric care, and energy efficiency can all influence the ideal choice. Understanding these factors can help households choose a Voltas washing machine that fits their laundry needs, usage patterns, and home conditions.

Once a suitable model has been shortlisted, you can explore Voltas washing machines on Bajaj Mall and compare capacities, wash programmes, energy ratings, and features before visiting a partner store. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card provides a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh with zero annual fee and tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh for a single higher-value purchase. Both options require you to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

1. Does a Voltas washing machine work with hard water and low water pressure?

Some models do. Two features to check before shortlisting are:

  • Hard Water Wash: Helps maintain cleaning performance when the water has high mineral content.
  • Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF): Helps the drum fill even when water pressure is low on select top-load models.

Check the full specifications for ZPF and Hard Water Wash, especially in areas with hard water or inconsistent water supply.

2. Do all Voltas washing machines have the same energy and water-saving features?

No, efficiency features vary significantly across the range. Two to check for:

  • ProSmart Inverter Motor: Adjusts motor speed according to the load to reduce electricity consumption and noise. It is available on select models.
  • Eco Water Reuse: Reuses rinse water for a subsequent wash cycle on select models.

Those prioritising lower water and electricity consumption should confirm these features before choosing a model.

3. How many wash programmes does a Voltas washing machine have?

It depends on the model. Here is what to expect across the range:

TypeTypical programmesExamples
Semi-automatic4 to 5Cotton, Mixed, Quick Wash, Delicates
Fully automatic premiumUp to 15Hygiene+, Monsoon, Saree, Wool, Dark Wash

Fully automatic models offer more programmes for households that regularly wash delicates, baby clothes, or heavily soiled garments.

4. What warranty do you get with a Voltas washing machine?

Warranty coverage differs between fully automatic and semi-automatic models:

TypeComprehensive warrantyMotor warranty
Fully automatic3 years12 years
Semi-automatic2 years5 years

The longer motor warranty can make fully automatic models more suitable for households expecting frequent, long-term use.

Voltas washing machines to explore in July 2026

Voltas washing machines in India are priced between Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 44,091 in 2026, covering semi-automatic, fully automatic front load and fully automatic top load washing machine models.

ModelPriceCapacityKey feature
Voltas WTT80DBLGRs. 16,9908 kg5 Star, Semi-automatic
Voltas Beko WTT90UHARs. 18,4909 kgSemi-automatic
Voltas WTT14UEARs. 21,99014 kg5 Star, Semi-automatic
Voltas WTL1006UEARs. 28,99010 kg5 Star, Fully Automatic Top Load
Voltas Beko WFL7012B7JVBKARs. 29,9907 kg5 Star, Front Load
Voltas Beko WFL80SRs. 44,0918 kgFully Automatic Front Load

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

What are my financing options to buy a Voltas washing machine on EMI?

You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing optionLoan limitTenureIdeal for
Insta EMI CardUp to Rs. 3 lakh, zero annual fee3 to 60 monthsBuying across categories over time
Easy EMI LoanUp to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+3 to 60 monthsA single higher-value purchase

How to buy a Voltas washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a washing machine with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10-15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

  • Browse on Bajaj Mall first: Compare Voltas washing machine models by type, capacity, wash programmes, and features before visiting a store
  • Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet
  • Check in person: Confirm ZPF availability, inverter motor, and wash programmes with the store executive
  • Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select models
  • Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your washer home or schedule delivery at your convenience

A Voltas washing machine performs well with regular cleaning, the right wash cycle, and proper loading. With useful wash programmes and convenient features, everyday laundry becomes easier to manage. Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs help spread the cost across flexible tenures, making it simpler to bring home the preferred Voltas washing machine.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

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