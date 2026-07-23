Voltas washing machine buying guide for 2026

Choosing a washing machine becomes easier when the model matches the household’s everyday laundry routine. Voltas offers options ranging from semi-automatic machines to fully automatic front-load models with inverter motors, multiple wash programmes, and features designed for different fabrics and water conditions. Factors such as family size, laundry frequency, water pressure, fabric care, and energy efficiency can all influence the ideal choice. Understanding these factors can help households choose a Voltas washing machine that fits their laundry needs, usage patterns, and home conditions.
Once a suitable model has been shortlisted, you can explore Voltas washing machines on Bajaj Mall and compare capacities, wash programmes, energy ratings, and features before visiting a partner store. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card provides a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh with zero annual fee and tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh for a single higher-value purchase. Both options require you to be physically present at a partner store to apply.
Some models do. Two features to check before shortlisting are:
Check the full specifications for ZPF and Hard Water Wash, especially in areas with hard water or inconsistent water supply.
No, efficiency features vary significantly across the range. Two to check for:
Those prioritising lower water and electricity consumption should confirm these features before choosing a model.
It depends on the model. Here is what to expect across the range:
|Type
|Typical programmes
|Examples
|Semi-automatic
|4 to 5
|Cotton, Mixed, Quick Wash, Delicates
|Fully automatic premium
|Up to 15
|Hygiene+, Monsoon, Saree, Wool, Dark Wash
Fully automatic models offer more programmes for households that regularly wash delicates, baby clothes, or heavily soiled garments.
Warranty coverage differs between fully automatic and semi-automatic models:
|Type
|Comprehensive warranty
|Motor warranty
|Fully automatic
|3 years
|12 years
|Semi-automatic
|2 years
|5 years
The longer motor warranty can make fully automatic models more suitable for households expecting frequent, long-term use.
Voltas washing machines in India are priced between Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 44,091 in 2026, covering semi-automatic, fully automatic front load and fully automatic top load washing machine models.
|Model
|Price
|Capacity
|Key feature
|Voltas WTT80DBLG
|Rs. 16,990
|8 kg
|5 Star, Semi-automatic
|Voltas Beko WTT90UHA
|Rs. 18,490
|9 kg
|Semi-automatic
|Voltas WTT14UEA
|Rs. 21,990
|14 kg
|5 Star, Semi-automatic
|Voltas WTL1006UEA
|Rs. 28,990
|10 kg
|5 Star, Fully Automatic Top Load
|Voltas Beko WFL7012B7JVBKA
|Rs. 29,990
|7 kg
|5 Star, Front Load
|Voltas Beko WFL80S
|Rs. 44,091
|8 kg
|Fully Automatic Front Load
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:
|Financing option
|Loan limit
|Tenure
|Ideal for
|Insta EMI Card
|Up to Rs. 3 lakh, zero annual fee
|3 to 60 months
|Buying across categories over time
|Easy EMI Loan
|Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+
|3 to 60 months
|A single higher-value purchase
Buying a washing machine with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10-15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:
A Voltas washing machine performs well with regular cleaning, the right wash cycle, and proper loading. With useful wash programmes and convenient features, everyday laundry becomes easier to manage. Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs help spread the cost across flexible tenures, making it simpler to bring home the preferred Voltas washing machine.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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