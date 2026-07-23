Voltas washing machine buying guide for 2026

Choosing a washing machine becomes easier when the model matches the household’s everyday laundry routine. Voltas offers options ranging from semi-automatic machines to fully automatic front-load models with inverter motors, multiple wash programmes, and features designed for different fabrics and water conditions. Factors such as family size, laundry frequency, water pressure, fabric care, and energy efficiency can all influence the ideal choice. Understanding these factors can help households choose a Voltas washing machine that fits their laundry needs, usage patterns, and home conditions.

Once a suitable model has been shortlisted, you can explore Voltas washing machines on Bajaj Mall and compare capacities, wash programmes, energy ratings, and features before visiting a partner store. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card provides a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh with zero annual fee and tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh for a single higher-value purchase. Both options require you to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

1. Does a Voltas washing machine work with hard water and low water pressure? Some models do. Two features to check before shortlisting are:

Hard Water Wash: Helps maintain cleaning performance when the water has high mineral content.

Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF): Helps the drum fill even when water pressure is low on select top-load models. Check the full specifications for ZPF and Hard Water Wash, especially in areas with hard water or inconsistent water supply.

2. Do all Voltas washing machines have the same energy and water-saving features? No, efficiency features vary significantly across the range. Two to check for:

ProSmart Inverter Motor: Adjusts motor speed according to the load to reduce electricity consumption and noise. It is available on select models.

Eco Water Reuse: Reuses rinse water for a subsequent wash cycle on select models. Those prioritising lower water and electricity consumption should confirm these features before choosing a model.

3. How many wash programmes does a Voltas washing machine have? It depends on the model. Here is what to expect across the range:

Type Typical programmes Examples Semi-automatic 4 to 5 Cotton, Mixed, Quick Wash, Delicates Fully automatic premium Up to 15 Hygiene+, Monsoon, Saree, Wool, Dark Wash

Fully automatic models offer more programmes for households that regularly wash delicates, baby clothes, or heavily soiled garments.

4. What warranty do you get with a Voltas washing machine? Warranty coverage differs between fully automatic and semi-automatic models:

Type Comprehensive warranty Motor warranty Fully automatic 3 years 12 years Semi-automatic 2 years 5 years

The longer motor warranty can make fully automatic models more suitable for households expecting frequent, long-term use.

Voltas washing machines to explore in July 2026 Voltas washing machines in India are priced between Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 44,091 in 2026, covering semi-automatic, fully automatic front load and fully automatic top load washing machine models.

Model Price Capacity Key feature Voltas WTT80DBLG Rs. 16,990 8 kg 5 Star, Semi-automatic Voltas Beko WTT90UHA Rs. 18,490 9 kg Semi-automatic Voltas WTT14UEA Rs. 21,990 14 kg 5 Star, Semi-automatic Voltas WTL1006UEA Rs. 28,990 10 kg 5 Star, Fully Automatic Top Load Voltas Beko WFL7012B7JVBKA Rs. 29,990 7 kg 5 Star, Front Load Voltas Beko WFL80S Rs. 44,091 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

What are my financing options to buy a Voltas washing machine on EMI? You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Ideal for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh, zero annual fee 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+ 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy a Voltas washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner store? Buying a washing machine with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10-15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

Browse on Bajaj Mall first: Compare Voltas washing machine models by type, capacity, wash programmes, and features before visiting a store

Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet

Check in person: Confirm ZPF availability, inverter motor, and wash programmes with the store executive

Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select models

Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your washer home or schedule delivery at your convenience A Voltas washing machine performs well with regular cleaning, the right wash cycle, and proper loading. With useful wash programmes and convenient features, everyday laundry becomes easier to manage. Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs help spread the cost across flexible tenures, making it simpler to bring home the preferred Voltas washing machine.

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