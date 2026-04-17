War and Peace, War and AX, and the Exhibition Industry

Looking back at history, it once seemed that humanity had entered an era of peace after the end of World War II. Although the Middle East has long remained a geopolitical flashpoint, the world as a whole appeared to enjoy several decades of relative stability. Yet, as history repeatedly reminds us, such confidence was never absolute.

Recent geopolitical tensions and conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, serve as a stark reminder that the global order still rests on fragile foundations.

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This instability does not remain confined to military or diplomatic spheres. It extends deeply into the global economy and industries—especially the international exhibition and convention sector, where I am directly engaged—and, more broadly, into all forms of global trade and business exchange.

The Rise of Exhibitions in the Post-War Order

In the aftermath of World War II, the world arrived at a critical consensus:that war must not be repeated.

Out of this recognition, a new international order was established, centered on multilateral cooperation, including the creation of the United Nations in 1945. Competition among nations gradually shifted away from military confrontation toward economic, technological, and cultural domains.

Within this transformation, World Expos and numerous large-scale international exhibitions grew rapidly.

They evolved beyond mere industrial events into platforms for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.

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Exhibitions became arenas for the exchange of technology and culture, gateways for companies to expand into global markets, and stages upon which humanity could envision its future. As freedom and democracy expanded alongside economic prosperity, the exhibition industry entered what can be described as a renaissance.

The Return of Geopolitical Risk

Today, however, this trajectory is facing renewed disruption.

Geopolitical risks, particularly in the Middle East, are affecting not only global supply chains but also the exhibition industry. Some exhibitions have been postponed or scaled down, while certain international collaboration projects have been delayed or reconsidered.

While these disruptions may not be as immediate as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition industry—deeply interconnected across borders—is experiencing meaningful yet often less visible ripple effects.

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In India, where I am currently based, exhibition projects linked to partners in the Middle East have faced delays, and in some cases, key participants have withdrawn. This underscores that the exhibition industry is not merely an events business, but a structure closely tied to global geopolitical dynamics.

Peace as the Foundation of the Exhibition Industry

At its core, the exhibition industry depends on peace.

It exists only when people, companies, and nations can move freely and engage with one another. War and tension inevitably suppress its growth, while stability and peace create the conditions for expansion.

This is not simply an economic observation; it reflects the deeper reality that the exhibition industry is closely intertwined with the trajectory of human civilization.

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The Emergence of AX: A New Paradigm

At the same time, we are witnessing another transformative force:

AX—Artificial Intelligence Transformation.

AI technologies are rapidly being integrated into the exhibition industry.

Virtual exhibitions, digital twins, and data-driven personalized experiences are already part of reality.

These innovations have the potential to fundamentally redefine the nature of exhibitions.

However, AX also introduces new challenges.

As seen in modern conflict environments, AI is increasingly being used as a tool in information and psychological operations, contributing to:

the blurring of boundaries between truth and falsehood

the potential dilution of knowledge and content

In everyday life as well, people are beginning to face growing difficulty in determining what is real.

Exhibitions as a Platform for Verifying Reality

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Paradoxically, as AX advances, the importance of physical spaces for verification becomes even greater.

The more digital and intangible our world becomes, the more we will rely on tangible, physical environments to validate reality.

Exhibitions will evolve beyond simple showcases into platforms that:

verify the practical feasibility of technologies

assess the authenticity of content

build trust in companies and innovations

facilitate consensus across industries

In this sense, exhibitions may become one of the most powerful platforms for answering a fundamental question: What is real?

Companies will increasingly need to utilize exhibitions not merely as marketing channels, but as structured validation platforms.

The Quantum Leap Ahead

With the potential commercialization of technologies such as quantum computing, the speed of information generation and dissemination may increase exponentially.

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As a result, the need for reliable standards of verification will become even more critical.

Ironically, those standards may once again be found in physical experience.

Exhibitions provide one of the most credible environments in which technologies and ideas can be directly experienced, tested, and validated in the real world.

What Must We Consider Now?

We now stand at the intersection of three defining forces:

Geopolitical tension and conflict

Technological transformation driven by AX

The restructuring of global power and industrial systems

In this context, the exhibition industry must evolve beyond its traditional role. It must serve as a forum for shaping the future direction of humanity.

The questions before us are clear:

What role should the exhibition industry play in times of global uncertainty?

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How can AX technologies be used responsibly?

How do we restore and sustain truth and trust?

Conclusion: A New Mission for the Exhibition Industry

Exhibitions are no longer merely business platforms.

They are spaces where humanity tests and verifies itself.

They grow in times of peace, yet become even more critical as technology advances.

Above all, they are emerging as a frontline in distinguishing truth from falsehood.

In this era, the exhibition industry is being called upon to assume a new and vital role.

And the process of defining that role may itself become one of the most important discourses of our time.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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