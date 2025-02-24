Water Purifiers in India: Comprehensive Buying Guide for Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and Native

Rapid urbanization, industrial waste, and ageing infrastructure have led to increasing water contamination, making it unsafe for direct consumption. From harmful bacteria and viruses to heavy metals and chemical pollutants, the risks associated with unfiltered water are higher than ever.

This makes investing in a reliable water purifier not just a choice but a necessity. However, with a wide range of options—RO, UV, UF, and advanced multi-stage filtration systems—choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Choosing a water purifier is dependent on a lot of factors such as filtration quality, household size, filtration capacity, etc but every consumer looks at an option that has value for money.

In this guide, we break down RO water purifiers in India from Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, HUL Pureit, and Native by Urban Company, based on Amazon ratings, total cost of ownership (TCO), and filtration quality. Whether you’re dealing with hard water, microbial contamination, or chemical impurities, this guide will help you make an informed decision for a value-friendly purchase.

6. Kent Supreme Alkaline Filtration: RO + UV + UF + Alkaline Infusion + TDS Controller

With patented technology, Kent is a trusted RO water purifier with an 8-liter storage capacity with in-tank UV disinfection. This water purifier gives pH-balanced alkaline-infused water for better hydration but the frequent filter replacement costs render it unsuitable for large households with higher water consumption.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 15,000 - ₹ 20,000

15,000 - 20,000 Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC): ₹ 2,000 + filter replacement costs

2,000 + filter replacement costs Filter Replacement Cost: ₹ 4,000 - ₹ 6,000 per year

4,000 - 6,000 per year Total cost of ownership(product + maintenance over 6 Years): ₹ 30,000 - ₹ 40,000 Why Buy? If you’re looking for a balance of purification and alkaline water benefits, Kent Supreme Alkaline is a reliable choice. However frequent filter replacement costs render it unsuitable for large households with higher water consumption.

5. Livpure Allura Premia

Filtration: 10-stage RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline Purification

The Livpure Allura Premia comes with LED indicators for easy operation. In-tank UV sterilization ensures long-lasting water purity. It is quite a suitable choice for households with high TDS water but goes high on filter replacement costs. With a 30-month warranty, this water purifier is quite functional for the initial years but takes a higher maintenance cost thereafter.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 15,690

15,690 Annual Service Plan: ₹ 899 per visit or ₹ 5,499 annually (includes filter replacement)

899 per visit or 5,499 annually (includes filter replacement) Total cost of ownership (product + maintenance over 6 years): 43,185 Why Buy? With its 10-stage filtration and alkaline-infused water, this is a great choice for pH-balanced water but the annual cost of ₹5500 for filter replacement and service maintenance renders it unsustainable in the long run.

4. Aquaguard Marvel NXT Filtration: RO + UV + UF with Taste adjuster and copper tech

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT comes with a 10-stage purification adaptable to different water sources. Its Taste Adjuster (MTDS) enhances water taste based on TDS levels and infuses water with copper. The water purifier is a perfect solution for consumers looking to adjust their water as per their taste, but with a 6.2L tank capacity and frequent maintenance costs, it does not come up as a good option for households that are small or have a higher consumption of water.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 13,699

13,699 Annual Service Plan (including filters): ₹ 4,850

4,850 Total cost of ownership (product + maintenance over 6 years): 37,949 Why Buy? With copper-infused water tech, this is suited for all water types but comes with a higher maintenance cost and frequent filter replacement requirements leading to a higher cost of ownership in the long run.

3. HUL Pureit Eco Filtration: RO + UV + MF Purification with Eco Recovery

With an Eco Recovery Technology, this sustainable water purifier minimizes water wastage. The HUL Pureit Eco comes with a 7-stage purification and a large 10L tank capacity, this water purifier indicates a few days before filter expiry giving you filter change alerts in the purifier itself. Eco recovery option with a 10L tank is a suitable option for larger households but lack of AMCs and frequent filter replacements create hassles in the long run.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 12,499

12,499 Annual Service Plan(including filters): ₹ 5,000

5,000 Total cost of ownership (product + maintenance over 6 years): 37,499 Why Buy? This ideal option for households that are conscious of water wastage and want a larger tank capacity but filter replacements are required every 6 months to 1 year basis the external and internal filters, leading to higher year-on-year costs for the product.

2. Aquaguard Aura 2X Filtration: 8-stage RO + UV + Active Copper + Taste Adjusters The Aquaguard Aura 2x is a premium purifier designed for large families. Its double purification process ensures thorough cleaning, and it features copper infusion for health benefits. The flow rate of 15 liters per hour and a smart LED display with filter change alerts make it a powerful choice, though after the first two years of warranty, the water purifier requires a yearly filter change and maintenance hassle leading to higher TCO. This might not suit smaller households.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 14,999

14,999 Annual Service Plan (including filters): ₹ 4,850

4,850 Total cost of ownership (product cost + maintenance across 6 Years): ₹ 39,249 Why Buy? Ideal for high usage but maintenance costs are not justified in the long run for smaller families or homes with higher water consumption

1. Native M2 Filtration: 10-stage RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Infusion The Urban Company Native M2 comes with its advanced 10-stage purification process, which removes bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals while giving you alkaline and copper-charged water. Its multi-micron filters and 3-leaf membrane ensure pure water and balanced mineral retention. And its built-in self-cleaning mechanism ensures your filters last longer. The purifier’s 2-year service interval reduces maintenance hassles and costs. It comes with a touch panel, with 3 dispensing modes: glass mode, bottle mode, and free flow mode with a guided night light that aids water filling. With IoT-enabled real-time tracking, this water purifier helps track filter life, and membrane life along with TDS tracking. Its sleek, minimal design makes it perfect for urban homes.

Cost Breakdown: Price on Amazon: ₹ 18,499

18,499 Service Plan: ₹ 4,500 filter replacement once in 2 years

4,500 filter replacement once in 2 years Total cost of ownership (product + maintenance across 6 years): ₹ 27,499 Why Buy? With low maintenance, advanced filtration, smart connectivity, and sleek looks, the Native M2 is a smart choice for modern households.

Which RO Water Purifier Should You Choose? When comparing the total cost of ownership, long-term service expenses, and overall features, Native M2 emerges as a good choice. While water purifiers require annual maintenance and frequent filter replacements, Native M2 reduces maintenance costs with superior filtration. Its IoT-enabled system tracks filter life and membrane life and alerts users only when service is needed—once every two years

Additionally, it offers filtration strength with a 10-stage purification system, free pre-filter, and water enriched with copper, minerals, and alkaline properties. At just ₹18,499, it makes it a high-value-for-money RO purifier for homes in 2025.

