We batted a bit bitter, but it’s been a frustrating season for CSK: Stephen Fleming

Mullanpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Head coach Stephen Fleming was satisfied to see Chennai Super Kings' top-order producing some runs, but, for him, the failure of his side to cross the line in the fourth consecutive IPL match this season remained a "frustrating" element.

CSK batters gave a better account of themselves in pursuit of 220 set by Punjab Kings, but still fell short of the target by 18 runs here on Tuesday.

“It (has been) a frustrating season so far,” Fleming told the media after the match.

“The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides. Whether it was something in the light, I'm not sure, but certainly for us that was an area of concern. If you want to pick up 20 runs, it's probably that and (the) drop catches,” he said.

Fleming had a point there because CSK have so far dropped 11 catches in five matches, with three of them occurring against Punjab Kings.

The Kiwi then touched upon CSK's improved batting effort as openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on 69 runs, following which the former added another 89 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (42).

“Well, positive-wise, we batted a bit better. We got some substance from the top order, which has been lacking so we were able to then construct the chase,” Fleming said.

“We just weren't able to keep the run rate at a good level through the middle, and it just left too much towards the end. But we've been out of games, so to be in a game for a lot longer is a positive aspect. The game was really lost in the field," he added.

Fleming heaped praise on Punjab Kings’ batter Priyansh Arya, who made a 42-ball 103 despite regular fall of wickets at the other end.

“Well, firstly, he had a day out, didn't he? He played very well right from the first ball. It's very brave when you come off a first ball dismissal to look to play a shot like that,” Fleming said.

“Our fault was we were too wide. The plan was to bowl straight at the stumps and create some pressure that way. The first ball we bowled straight, we created a caught and bowled chance, and that changes the night quite drastically.

“We were just a little bit sloppy. We were put under pressure, and the young man had some amazing shots. We succumbed a little bit to that pressure by putting the ball in areas that he was stronger in, and we just didn't adjust quick enough,” he said.

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh, who struck a 36-ball 52 and forged two vital partnerships to help his side recover from a perilous position of 83/5, said state-based T20 competitions are important to discover talents like Arya.

“I am really in favour of these leagues because you see today Priyansh Arya, then Digvesh Rathi in Lucknow (Super Giants)... the players who did well for the state league,” he said.

“These (competitions) are really good because obviously you get an opportunity to play under lights, play with Kookaburra ball and play in those pressure situations.