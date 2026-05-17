We didnt deserve to win: Gill blames fielders for loss against KKR

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill blamed his team's poor fielding effort for the 29-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, saying they "didn't deserve to win" after dropping multiple catches against the former champions in the IPL match here on Saturday .

Advertisement

GT endured a sloppy outing in the field, spilling four catches, including a reprieve to the dangerous Finn Allen, who made them pay with a blistering 93 as KKR piled up a massive 247 for 2. The daunting target eventually proved beyond the visitors despite a spirited chase.

The defeat also brought an end to Gujarat Titans' five-match winning streak.

"Looking at the wicket, 200-210 was par score but we dropped too many catches. Pitch was good, the odd one was stopping but I felt we batted well to get to the score we did. No concerns but our fielding could've been a lot better," Gill said after the match.

"We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one. Looking at it that way, best to have a game like this now than in the Qualifiers."

Advertisement

Allen capitalised fully on the missed opportunities, smashing 10 sixes and four boundaries during his explosive knock.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi added further damage with a 44-ball 82 studded with seven sixes and four fours, while Cameron Green chipped in with a brisk 52 off 28 balls.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was delighted with the intent shown by his batters, who backed themselves throughout the innings.

"Really happy with two points. The way we started with the bat [despite] losing the toss. Amazing to see Finn Allen's knock. Preparation always has been fantastic. The talk was always to take it one game at a time. Today the batters backed their strengths," he said.

"Overall it was a fantastic effort from the bowling unit. It's all about trusting their ability. Whenever you do well in domestic cricket, you carry that confidence.

Advertisement

"(Saurabh) Dubey has been bowling well in the Vidarbha league. Credit goes to these guys. It's all about belief and confidence. (Sunil) Narine makes my job really easy. Varun (Chakaravarthy) showed the courage to play this game. He has a sore foot."

Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the KKR XI after missing the previous game with a hairline toe injury.

Playing his 200th IPL match, Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets to walk away with the Player of the Match.

"It comes with hard work. Guys have been training really well, putting in the hard yards and it's showing. Hope it continues no matter what the tournament has in store for us.

"It's all about planning what is in front of you. Every game brings a different challenge. All about trying to win the scenarios and try not to overthink. Being a senior guy and God given me the talent and health to play 200, hopefully I play many more," said Narine.

Advertisement