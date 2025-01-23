The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is gearing up for its 20th Annual Banking Technology Conference, an event that has come to symbolize the relentless evolution and modernization of India’s financial sector. This year’s conference, taking place on January 24, 2025, at the iconic Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai, carries the theme “Future-Ready Banking for Viksit Bharat", encapsulating the vision of a digitally empowered and self-reliant India. For over two decades, IBA has served as a platform for accelerating growth, championing breakthroughs, promoting collaboration, and addressing the challenges facing the banking sector, thereby positioning itself as a critical forum for knowledge exchange and networking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gathering is set to attract over 350 brightest minds, from a diverse mix of bankers, , and regulatory officials, fostering an intellectual dialogue on the role of fintech enablers technology in driving India’s financial future. By bringing together these thought leaders and innovators, IBA continues to catalyze the adoption of next-generation solutions, setting benchmarks for the industry. The conference exemplifies this spirit, offering a platform where emerging players can make their mark and established entities can explore new frontiers.

One of the biggest highlights of this prestigious event is the participation of Wegofin, a leading fintech innovator, as a key sponsor, which is a testament to its commitment to advancing the fintech landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wegofin is at the forefront of transforming the digital banking and merchant acquisition landscape through the unparalleled power of Generative AI. By leveraging years of real-world data and business acumen, it has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions backed by groundbreaking AI products that address the evolving needs of banks, merchants, and customers alike. The company’s focus on AI-ML technologies has positioned it as a key player in the journey towards financial inclusion and economic growth. Every feature launched by Wegofin is built on advanced architecture and is designed to deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and trust.

The integration of AI-Banking with its end-to-end solutions enhances critical areas like account management, compliance, tax consultation, actionable insights, analytics, reporting, and operational efficiency, creating a system that adapts and evolves with market needs. A cornerstone of Wegofin’s solutions is its industry-leading AI-Risk Engine, ensuring the lowest dispute ratios and offering unmatched security for merchants and banks.

To further shed light on the transformative potential of Generative AI within the financial sector, Wegofin’s CEO, Mr. Prabhu Kumar, will also be participating in an enthralling panel discussion with other industry visionaries. The anticipated discussion further promises to uncover newer ideas and insights on critical areas in banking, payments, and underlying technology to deliver the ultimate user experience. We also expect him to emphasize how Gen AI would continue to contribute to enhancing decision-making capabilities, fortifying security frameworks, and reducing friction in transactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With AI emerging as a technological advancement in the space, Mr. Kumar’s expertise will without a doubt resonate deeply with stakeholders across the industry.

As India moves towards realizing its vision of “Viksit Bharat," Wegofin intends to play a crucial role in empowering banks and merchants to adopt future-ready and trust-driven models that streamline operations, boost efficiency, and unlock growth.

Through Generative AI, Wegofin is not just reimagining banking—it is redefining its future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Links