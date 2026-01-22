Welspun World proposes ₹300 crore investment in Jharkhand plastics sector at Davos

Jharkhand held investment-related discussions with Welspun World on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, during which the conglomerate proposed an investment of around ₹300 crore in the state’s plastics manufacturing sector.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting between Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Welspun World Founder and Chairman B.K. Goenka. According to officials, the proposed investment would focus on plastics manufacturing, with particular interest in PVC-based products.

Focus on proposed Plastic Park in Deoghar During the meeting, the Jharkhand delegation outlined the state’s industrial policy framework, existing infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at improving ease of doing business. Details were also shared about the proposed Plastic Park in Deoghar, which is being positioned as a dedicated manufacturing cluster for plastics and allied industries.

Welspun World indicated interest in exploring manufacturing opportunities within this proposed cluster, especially in PVC-based plastics. State officials said the company is expected to send a technical and leadership team to Jharkhand in the coming weeks to conduct site visits, feasibility studies, and detailed project assessments before taking the proposal forward.

Jharkhand has, over the past few years, been promoting sector-specific industrial clusters as part of its broader industrial development strategy, including parks focused on food processing, textiles, and advanced manufacturing.

Interest in critical minerals and logistics In addition to plastics manufacturing, Welspun World also expressed interest in opportunities linked to critical minerals and logistics infrastructure in Jharkhand. These sectors are increasingly viewed as strategic to India’s industrial expansion and energy transition plans.

The state delegation shared information on Jharkhand’s mineral base, ongoing exploration efforts, and the development of logistics infrastructure across the state. This included details of the proposed logistics park in Dhanbad, as well as warehousing and storage facilities being planned along key industrial and transport corridors.

Officials said both sides agreed to remain in regular contact to examine how these preliminary discussions could be converted into specific investment proposals over time.

Part of broader investment outreach The engagement with Welspun World forms part of Jharkhand’s wider outreach to domestic and global investors during the World Economic Forum meetings. The state has been highlighting its availability of industrial land, improving transport connectivity, and policy incentives aimed at manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.