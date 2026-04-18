Were short of runs, need to capitalise better: Jemimah Rodrigues

Durban, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues admitted they were short of runs in the opening women's T20I but said the series presents a valuable opportunity for the batting unit, especially the allrounders, to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

India failed to build sustained momentum and finished with 157 for seven, a total that South Africa chased down comfortably to seal a six-wicket win in the series opener here on Friday.

"I feel, starting off in batting, we were around 15-20 runs short. With the kind of start we got, I think Shafali Verma, the way she batted was great," Rodrigues told reporters.

Advertisement

"Then two wickets falling in two overs, but then Harmanpreet Kaur and I getting that partnership back. I think when we had built that momentum and removed the difficult part of it, when time came to capitalise, we were not able to capitalise.

"And also, the conditions were a little bit tricky in the first innings. There was slight hold on the wicket. But yeah, definitely we were 15 runs short."

Harmanpreet Kaur (47 not out off 33 balls) and Rodrigues (36; 29b) shared a 71-run stand (51b) in the middle overs to steady the innings.

However, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh (5) fell in quick succession, denying India a late flourish.

"I know Harman and I could have gone deep.

Advertisement

"Even Richa, little here and there, it was a six. So, sometimes when you come in, in such a position, you need to back yourself. It is like 1 out of those 10 times where it will go for a catch," Rodrigues said Richa's dismissal.

"But I know 9 out of 10 times, she will hit it in the stands. So, I think we can definitely work on that because coming to the World Cup, we have batting till the end, a lot of all-rounders.

"But also, the all-rounders coming later have not got so much match time and experience. So, I think playing here in South Africa is going to be really great for us as a preparation also for the World Cup and for our entire batting order too."

Advertisement

India were also sloppy with the ball, conceding 14 wides as South Africa overhauled the target in 19.1 overs.

Laura Wolvaardt (51 off 39) laid the foundation for the chase.

Annerie Dercksen (44 not out off 34) then powered the hosts home with an authoritative finish.

"Coming in the second innings, I think our bowlers did really well to get it to the last over. Like Shreyanka Patil bowled really well, Shree Charani bowled really well," Rodrigues said.

"A little more better execution and I think we are going to come back stronger in the next game."

Rodrigues said the wicket was tricky and stressed the need to capitalise on good starts.

"I felt in the first innings, the ball was gripping a bit. It was not coming as nicely on the bat. I feel Harman and I, the partnership we had was really good. It was just that when the time came for us to capitalise, I got out at the wrong time," she said.

Advertisement

"Because for set batters, it is easier to bat through and take it deep. So, in the next match, I will come back and take that responsibility again."

Looking ahead, Rodrigues said the team would focus on better execution.

"In the next game, for us as a batting unit, I think in the day, again we know what the conditions will be like. We know that this pitch might have slight turn and slight hold. And in the day time, it is also going to play the same in both the innings.

"So, that is one positive where it is not much on the toss. And the second thing would be, as a bowling unit, we will work a lot more on our execution and come back stronger."