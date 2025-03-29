Weve got firepower, dont discount us: Fleming

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) A combative CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stoutly countered the criticism that his team's brand of cricket was getting outdated, saying the team had enough "firepower" and no one should make the mistake of discounting them.

Five-time IPL champions CSK lost to RCB by 50 runs, unable to chase a steep 196/7 set by Rajat Patidar's side on Friday.

CSK's defeat to RCB in the 'Southern Derby' in their own den was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.

In response to a question if his brand of cricket was getting outdated, the former New Zealand skipper shot back, "What do you mean, my way of playing (cricket)? Like winning the first game, that's a good way to play. We've got firepower all the way through. I don't understand this question."

"Just because we don't swing (the bat) from ball one and have a little bit of luck go our way, we'll see at the end," said the New Zealander after his team was restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs.

The 51-year-added that CSK should not be "discounted" just because they had lost one match.

"It's a positive brand of cricket, no doubt about it, but don't discount us. It's a silly question."

The coach, however, conceded the team's fielding wasn't of the highest standard on Friday, adding that the opponents came really hard at them.

Patidar's fine half-century and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) excellent bowling, which reduced CSK to 30/3 at the end of six overs, took the wind out of the home team's sails.

"No, we didn't get it right. It's so hard to read (the pitch), but we thought it was going to skid on with the dew, but it actually got a bit tacky. So, it certainly made it harder.

"A couple of half chance, one or two, it's a real chance. It's just a little bit clumsy. They came very hard, and we had opportunities to really peg them back, but we just let them off the hook. A score of 175 would have been more realistic, but we just weren't good," added Fleming.

Fleming also credited Hazlewood for RCB's win, saying he played a decisive role in the victory.

"Hazlewood is an excellent new-ball bowler when there's a bit of bounce. If you look at the conditions the last game we played, there wasn't that type of bounce or seam. So again, we scratch our heads as to what we're going to get, and we just have to apply ourselves a bit better. We had some chances, but we were just a bit clumsy in the field," added Fleming.

"What we do have to do is apply ourselves better and make sure that whatever surface we're on, we're in the fight. I don't buy into what's talked about over there. We've got firepower all the way through.

"We just have to create the opportunities. Just because we don't swing from ball one and play with it, a lack of fear factor, we'll just sort of see what teams end up at the end," he added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni striking three boundaries and two sixes to make 30 not out off 16 balls to go past Suresh Raina as CSK's highest run-scorer in IPL history, was only a minor consolation.

Fleming conceded the former skipper had an uphill task when he came in to bat.