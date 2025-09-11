What are India's top mattress brands? Here are 6 picks that users love

A good mattress is more than just a place to sleep—it’s the foundation of quality rest, overall health, and daily energy levels. With the variety of options available today, finding the best mattress for your needs can feel overwhelming. From orthopaedic support to pressure relief and temperature control, the right bed mattress can make all the difference in sleep quality.

If you are looking for a new mattress, we have you covered. After thorough research and analysis of customer feedback, here are six of India's most popular mattress brands. Among these, Sleepwell is renowned for its innovative sleep solutions, high-quality materials, and customer satisfaction. Let's get into the top picks.

1. Sleepwell – The leader in sleep innovation Sleepwell has been a trusted name in the Indian mattress industry for decades, consistently delivering quality products designed for optimal comfort and support. Whether you need orthopaedic support, luxury comfort, or a hybrid design, Sleepwell’s mattresses are for everyone.

Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress – Superior orthopaedic support For anyone fighting with back issues or desiring more efficient spinal alignment, the Ortho Pro Spring Mattress ranks near the top of our recommendations. It delivers triple-zone technology for comfortable support in each spot your body rests against.

Key Features: Resitec® Foam Profiling: Offers exceptional support and even pressure distribution, thanks to Acuprofile Support layer.

Offers exceptional support and even pressure distribution, thanks to Acuprofile Support layer. 3-Zone Pocket Springs: Engineered zoned pocket springs support complete spinal adaptation.

Engineered zoned pocket springs support complete spinal adaptation. Medium-Firm Comfort: Suitable for those who need equally balanced cushioning with firm support. Why Users Like It: Users always report relief from back pain, improved posture, and enhanced sleep in general. The Resitec® Foam and 3-zone pocket springs make the mattress adjust itself for varying sleeping positions, so side, back, and stomach sleepers are all well-suited.

2.Sleepwell Pro Spinetech Mattress – Recommended for spinal health Equipped with cutting-edge spinal alignment technology, the Sleepwell Spinetech Mattress is certified by the Indian Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (IAOS). It is perfect for customers who value spine care while not sacrificing comfort.

Key Features: 3-Zone Profiled Comfort Layer: Complies with the natural curvature of the spine.

Complies with the natural curvature of the spine. Quiltec® Foam Quilting: Offers a plush feel while still retaining firm support.

Offers a plush feel while still retaining firm support. Optimal Firmness: Ideal for sleepers who need stability and focused pressure relief. Why Users Love It: People suffering from chronic back pain or poor posture get a lot out of this mattress. This bed mattress provides a special combination of soft cushioning and firm support so that the body remains correctly aligned while sleeping.

3.Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Mattress – Patented comfort technology Certified and tested in labs by RMIT University, Australia, the Pro Nexa® Mattress combines proprietary technology to provide next-generation comfort. This mattress moulds to body shape, making it a great choice for every kind of sleeper.

Key Features: Pro Nexa® Technology: Offers personalised support customised to the sleeping position of the user.

Offers personalised support customised to the sleeping position of the user. High-Resilience Foam: Provides long-lasting durability and maintains its shape for decades.

Provides long-lasting durability and maintains its shape for decades. Breathable Fabric Cover: Controls temperature, keeping it cool. Why Users Love It: In contrast to conventional memory foam mattresses that will heat up and trap heat, the Pro Nexa® Mattress provides breathability and adaptive support, which is the reason why it is a preferred choice among consumers seeking an all-season sleeping experience.

2. Duroflex – A focus on health and durability

Duroflex is another top Indian mattress brand famous for its orthopaedic and adaptive sleep solutions. Its mattresses feature scientific research to provide back support and pressure distribution.

Popular Product: LiveIn Adapt Mattress – India's first adjustable-firmness mattress, where users can adjust the feel according to preference.

Why Users Love It: Customers love the adjustability and longevity of Duroflex mattresses, particularly those who seek tailor-made firmness levels.

3. The Sleep Company – SmartGRID® technology for next-gen sleep

The Sleep Company has become famous for bringing about SmartGRID® Technology, which dynamically adjusts to weight and pressure from the body.

Popular Product: SmartGRID® Mattress – Has a grid-based design that adapts to body shape with airflow maintained.

Why Users Love It: The SmartGRID® design gives focused support and maintains the mattress cool, which makes it a perfect option for sleepers who sweat at night.

4. Emma Sleep – European comfort now in India

Emma Sleep, a globally well-known brand, is now increasingly popular in India. It sells high-quality memory foam and hybrid mattresses with a strong emphasis on pressure relief and contouring.

Popular Product: Emma Original Mattress – A multi-layer memory foam mattress that conforms to the shape of the sleeper.

Why Users Love It: Most customers value the motion isolation and contouring properties, making it perfect for couples. Memory foam does tend to trap heat, which may be a negative in hot regions.

5. Wakefit – Affordable yet quality sleep solutions

Wakefit has established itself as a provider of quality mattresses at affordable prices. Their orthopaedic variety is aimed at customers seeking value-for-money yet quality sleep solutions.

Popular Product: Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress – Spine support and pressure relief design.

Why Users Love It: Users prefer the value for money and orthopaedic value at a budget price, making Wakefit an ideal option for those seeking value for money.

6. Kurlon – A brand with legacy

Kurlon is a name to reckon with in Indian households for generations, synonymous with coir and foam mattresses, emphasising durability and firmness.

Popular Product: Coir Mattress – Composed of natural coir for firmness and breathability.

Why Users Love It: For those who like a firm, traditional mattress, Kurlon's coir line is a good option. But it might not be as plush as new foam or latex mattresses.

Conclusion When choosing the best bed mattress, the preference is finally a matter of personal comfort choices, health requirements, and lifestyle. Although other brands such as Duroflex, Wakefit, and The Sleep Company have interesting options available, Sleepwell still takes the lead due to its scientifically designed products and better technology.

From the Ortho Pro Spring Mattress to the Pro Spinetech and Pro Nexa®, Sleepwell mattresses suit all kinds of sleepers, providing the ideal combination of comfort, support, and durability. Whether you require orthopaedic alignment, hybrid technology, or breathable fabrics, Sleepwell provides quality sleep, night after night.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, choosing a Sleepwell mattress means investing in better sleep, better health, and a more energised life.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.