What Are The Advantages And Disadvantages Of MTF?

Every investor comes across opportunities sometimes that seem promising but require more money than they have available at that moment. Some decide to wait. Others reduce the quantity they planned to buy. Then there are investors who choose a different route by using MTF.

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The MTF facility has become increasingly popular among active market participants because it allows them to buy eligible shares by paying only a part of the total transaction value, while the broker finances the remaining amount. As of May 2026, the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) book recorded a healthy sequential growth of 11.1%. This was almost 10 times the growth of 1.6% recorded in April 2026.

While many investors primarily know about the MTF facility, they are unaware of the full extent of the advantages and disadvantages. This is exactly what we will discuss in this blog.

Advantages Of MTF The MTF facility has transformed the way people trade in the stock markets these days. Let us explore the major advantages of MTF:

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Added Flexibility Most investors do not have unlimited funds, so every investment decision involves a trade-off. Putting all your money into one stock can leave very little room if another opportunity appears a few days later.

MTF changes that equation to some extent. Since only the required margin has to be paid upfront, a part of your capital remains available for other investments or unexpected requirements. Many active investors value this flexibility because it allows them to plan beyond a single trade instead of exhausting their entire investment budget at once.

Larger Investment Opportunities There are times when the investment idea is not the problem; it is the amount of money required.

Suppose the quantity of shares you wish to buy is worth ₹2 lakh, but your available funds are only ₹1 lakh. Without MTF, you may have to postpone the purchase or reduce the size of the investment. With the facility, you may be able to take the intended position by paying the prescribed margin, while the remaining amount is financed by the broker according to the applicable terms. Kotak Neo offers up to 4X leverage through its MTF. It means you can take positions of up to 4 times the actual capital in your trading account. For investors who already have a clear trading plan, this can make it easier to act when opportunities arise.

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Improved Returns Leverage attracts attention because it changes the size of your market exposure. If the stock performs as expected, gains are calculated on the entire position rather than only on the margin you contributed. Naturally, this has the potential to improve overall returns compared with investing only your own capital.

Of course, leverage does not favour only one side. The same principle applies when prices decline, which is why experienced traders rarely use MTF without deciding their exit strategy in advance.

Simplified Process Not very long ago, understanding margin eligibility often required checking separate lists or speaking to a dealer. Today, the process is far more straightforward.

For example, an investor using Kotak Neo can quickly view eligible MTF stocks, check the applicable margin requirement and place an order from the same platform. Having this information readily available makes planning easier and allows investors to evaluate opportunities without switching between multiple tools.

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Disadvantages Of MTF While there are several advantages of MTF, there are a few limitations as well. Let us have a look at them:

Higher Costs There is a reason experienced traders do not look only at the potential profit on an MTF trade. They also calculate what the trade will cost if it does not play out quickly.

The funded portion attracts interest for as long as the position remains open. A trade that looks attractive over a few days may become less rewarding if it is held for several weeks. That is why many investors factor in the financing cost before deciding whether a trade is worth taking in the first place. However, with the Kotak Neo Trade Free Pro plan, you can enjoy MTF trading at a flat 9.69% interest rate. Unlike other brokers that charge slab-based interest rates depending on your funding amount, Kotak Neo offers the same flat rate regardless of your investment size.

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Larger Losses Imagine buying a stock expecting it to rise by 8–10% over the next month. Instead, the price slips soon after your purchase.

Without leverage, the decline is limited to the amount you have invested. With MTF, the impact can feel sharper because your exposure is larger than your own contribution. The market does not distinguish between borrowed money and personal capital. If prices move against you, both are affected in exactly the same way.

Margin Calls Not every trade unfolds as planned. If the value of your holdings falls below the required margin, the broker may ask you to add more funds or pledge additional securities. Investors who have not planned for this situation sometimes find themselves making hurried decisions at the worst possible time. Keeping some spare liquidity instead of deploying every available rupee can make these situations much easier to handle.

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Behavioural Changes One interesting thing about leverage is that it can change investor behaviour. When buying power increases, there is a temptation to trade more often than necessary. A stock that would normally be ignored suddenly starts looking attractive simply because additional funds are available.

Over time, this habit can lead to unnecessary trades rather than better ones. Experienced traders often say that discipline matters far more than leverage itself.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Using MTF Before placing an MTF order, it helps to spend a few extra minutes checking the numbers rather than focusing only on the expected return. Even a simple estimate can change the way you look at a trade.

Many investors use an MTF calculator to understand how much margin will be required and what the financing cost is likely to be before entering a position. It is a small step, but it makes planning much easier.

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Another point to note is that your existing holdings in the Demat account often act as collateral when you borrow funds for margin trading. If the market moves unfavourably, your losses can be much more than the actual financial loss.

It also helps to decide in advance how long you are prepared to hold the position. If the trade starts moving against you, having a predefined exit plan is usually far better than making decisions under pressure. Markets are unpredictable enough on their own; changing your strategy midway rarely improves the outcome.

Conclusion MTF gives investors another way to participate in the market without paying the full trade value upfront. For traders who understand leverage and manage risk carefully, that flexibility can be genuinely useful.

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Borrowing to invest also changes what you are signing up for. Interest costs come into play. So do sharper price movements and the risk of a margin call. Weighing these factors alongside the extra buying power usually leads to steadier decisions instead of looking only at what you can buy.

MTF is not about placing larger trades. It is about making better use of the capital you already have while staying within the level of risk you are comfortable with. That difference often separates a carefully considered trade from one made on impulse.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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