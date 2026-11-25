Most traders put considerable preparation into their entry point in the market. However, very few traders adequately prepare for their exit from the market.

In crude oil futures, this can get quite costly as expiry approaches. There are widening spreads, increased margins, and options that were previously safe turning into futures contracts you may never have desired.

There are cases where a trader may be subjected to a margin call or a poor exit price without even being adversely affected by the market at all. This may be the result of failing to observe either a date or a market rule.

This article discusses six considerations in exiting a trade successfully at expiry.

1. Determine the expiry date and settlement method Expiry is the final day a futures contract trades. All commodity expiry dates are predetermined in a calendar by the exchanges, and the MCX crude oil futures expiry date is usually on the 19th or 20th of the month.

If this is a holiday, then the expiry date moves to the previous business day. Check the MCX futures contract specification for the expiry date every month instead of relying on your memory.

MCX crude oil futures are cash settled, and there are no deliveries of barrels. The exchanges settle profits or losses in rupees according to the due date price of crude at the NYMEX WTI, which is then converted at the RBI reference rate.

Therefore, you should consider the rupee in your results as much as the oil price. One mistake most traders make is thinking that with a flat crude price comes flat results.

2. Size your position based on acceptable loss, not expected profits MCX provides both Crude Oil and Crude Oil Mini, with a lot size of 100 barrels for the former and 10 barrels for the latter. The price is quoted per barrel with a tick size of ₹1. MCX margin list can be handy here.

For every ₹1 move in price, the standard lot moves ₹100, while the mini lot moves ₹10.

For example, if a trader purchases one standard lot at ₹6,500, the contract value will be ₹6,50,000. A decrease of ₹50 will affect the standard lot by ₹5,000 and the mini lot by ₹500.

It is advisable to go with the mini lots, as they give you a position in the market with 1/10 of the risk, especially since price swings widen as expiry approaches. The common mistake made is sizing the position based on the expected profit.

3. Verify the margin requirement of futures Margin refers to the amount of money required in the account to hold a futures contract. During sudden market spikes or as a contract gets closer to its expiry date, the exchanges may raise the margin to cover the increased risk.

Check the margin requirements for MCX futures contracts before taking a trade, not after. It shows the required margin per lot, which is updated whenever the exchange updates the margin.

If your funds are below the required margin, your broker may close out your position without notifying you first. This can lock in your losses at unfavourable prices.

It is recommended to have 30 to 40% more funds than the required margin during the expiry week. The mistake many traders make is to deposit funds once and then forget about them.

4. Know how your options will turn out Crude oil options expire seven trading days before futures. Thus, if futures expire on the 19th of the month, the options expire around the 12th.

The crude oil option chain shows open interest at every strike. Strikes with high open interest will provide support and resistance levels as expiry approaches.

An in-the-money option becomes a futures contract automatically. For instance, if the option has expired at ₹6,500, it will become a long futures position worth ₹6,50,000.

For out-of-the-money options, they expire worthless, and time decay accelerates in the final days. The mistake many traders make is holding in-the-money options to the last day without the required funds.

5. Plan your exit or roll over early In rollover trading, one sells the expiring contract and buys the coming month’s contract. With the expiry period approaching, the volume moves to the next month’s contract, therefore making the expiring contract thin.

Thinner volume means a wider spread. A ₹2 spread may cost you up to ₹200 per leg for one standard lot, for a total of ₹400, minus any brokerage.

Plan your exit or roll-over at least one week before expiry. Use limit orders instead of market orders and place a stop-loss in every position.

The common mistake is placing a market order in the final hour.

6. Consider global news and the rupee MCX crude oil futures follow global news. The weekly inventory, OPEC+ production decisions and geopolitical tensions may affect crude oil in a minute.

Besides global news, MCX crude oil depends on the rupee. With a weaker rupee, the rupee value of the crude will increase even if global crude remains flat.

MCX crude oil trades late into the night, and the weekly inventory figures usually drop in the late Indian evening. You may expect sharp movements at those times.

Remember to check the economic calendar weekly. The common mistake is opening a position a few minutes before the release of data.

Conclusion Expiry punishes those who fail to prepare adequately and rewards those who do. Therefore, know the expiry date, understand cash settlement and size your position to your loss limit.

Hold a buffer in your margin, know what happens to your options and plan for the exit or roll over early. Do this monthly and expiry will become routine.