What Happens When a Term Life Insurance Policy Expires? Options, Limitations and Planning Considerations

Term life insurance protects your family for a fixed number of years. That could be 20, 30 or 40 years. Many people never think about the end date until it is close.

This blog explains what happens when the term ends, what you can do next, and how to plan early.

What Happens to Your Cover on the Last Day of the Term A term life insurance covers you only for the years you chose. If you are alive when the term ends, the policy stops. Your family can no longer claim a payout.

In a regular plan, no money is returned. You paid for life insurance protection, not savings. Think of it like house rent. You pay and live there, but you never own the house.

Some plans return your premiums at the end. These are called return of premium plans. Their yearly price is much higher.

Five Choices You Have When Your Term Plan Ends Let the policy end. This suits you if your loans are cleared and your children are financially independent.

Buy a new term plan. Your premium will depend on your age and health at the time of purchase.

Renew or extend the cover. Some insurers offer this option. Premiums are usually higher at an older age.

Convert to another plan. Select policies allow you to switch to a whole life or savings plan, often without a fresh medical test. This option is usually available only up to a set age or date.

Choose a whole life plan. It provides cover for your entire life, though the premium is higher. Why a New Plan Costs More and Offers Less After 50 Life insurance becomes costlier as you grow older. Risk rises with age, so insurers charge more.

Higher price: The same cover can cost several times more than your first plan.

Health checks: Problems like diabetes or high blood pressure can raise the price. Cover may even be refused.

Age limits: Most insurers set a top age for new term plans. It is often between 60 and 70.

Shorter term: Plans bought late are usually shorter.

Fresh rules: A new policy restarts some conditions, such as the first-year claim review. How Age and Health Change Your Options

Factor Buying Early Buying Late Price Lower Higher Medical tests Easy to clear More checks Plan choice Wide Limited Term length Long Short Cover amount High May be capped

Tax Rules That Still Apply Near the End of Your Policy Tax rules matter when you pick your next plan. Here is what the law says today.

The Income Tax Act, 2025 came into force on 1 April 2026. Section 123 now covers what was Section 80C earlier.

You can claim up to ₹ 1.5 lakh a year on life insurance premiums. This works only if you choose the old tax regime.

The new tax regime is now the default. You must choose the old one while filing your return.

A death payout to the nominee is generally tax free in both regimes. A limit applies if the yearly premium is above 10% of the cover amount. GST Cut Makes a New Individual Plan Cheaper On 22 September 2025, GST on individual life insurance premiums fell from 18% to 0%. This followed the 56th GST Council meeting. It covers new plans and renewals.

Before the GST cut After the GST cut ₹11,800 ( ₹10,000 plus 18% GST) ₹10,000

Group plans, usually given by employers, still carry 18% GST. Group cover usually ends when you leave the job. So plan your own cover early.

What Official Data Says About Claim Payouts IRDAI is the insurance regulator in India. Its Handbook on Indian Insurance Statistics 2023-24 shows that life insurers settled about 96.82% of individual death claims within 30 days in FY 2023-24.

This is a good sign for buyers. But it is not the whole story. Check the claim record of any insurer before you buy. Also share your health facts honestly. Wrong details can lead to a rejected claim.

A Five-Year Checklist Before Your Term Ends Do not wait for the last year. Start five years before the policy ends.

Review your needs. Do you have a loan? Do your children depend on you? Does your spouse need support? Read your policy papers. Find conversion or renewal rights. Note the last date to use them. Get a health check. A clean report can lower your price. Compare plans. Check the cover amount, price, claim record and terms. Avoid a gap. Buy the new plan before the old one ends. A gap leaves your family without cover. Common Questions About Term Plan Expiry Do I get money back when a term plan ends? Not in a basic plan. Only return of premium plans give money back.

Can I extend my term plan? Only if your policy allows it. Check the terms or ask your insurer.

Is it too late to buy at 55? Not always. You can still buy, but the price is higher and the term is shorter.

What if I die after the term ends? Your family gets no payout from that policy, as the cover has ended. Final Thoughts A term plan ending is not a problem if you plan for it. It means you have lived through the years you wanted to protect. The key is to know your needs at that stage.

Start early, read your policy and compare your choices. This keeps your family protected for as long as they need it.

Disclaimer: This blog is for general information only. It is not financial, tax or legal advice. Tax rules, GST rates, plan terms, prices and conversion options can change and differ by insurer and policy. Please read your policy document and speak to a licensed advisor before you decide.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.