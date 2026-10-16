What Happens When a Term Life Insurance Policy Expires? Options, Limitations and Planning Considerations

Term life insurance protects your family for a fixed number of years. That could be 20, 30 or 40 years. Many people never think about the end date until it is close.
This blog explains what happens when the term ends, what you can do next, and how to plan early.
A term life insurance covers you only for the years you chose. If you are alive when the term ends, the policy stops. Your family can no longer claim a payout.
In a regular plan, no money is returned. You paid for life insurance protection, not savings. Think of it like house rent. You pay and live there, but you never own the house.
Some plans return your premiums at the end. These are called return of premium plans. Their yearly price is much higher.
Life insurance becomes costlier as you grow older. Risk rises with age, so insurers charge more.
Factor
Buying Early
Buying Late
Price
Lower
Higher
Medical tests
Easy to clear
More checks
Plan choice
Wide
Limited
Term length
Long
Short
Cover amount
High
May be capped
Tax rules matter when you pick your next plan. Here is what the law says today.
On 22 September 2025, GST on individual life insurance premiums fell from 18% to 0%. This followed the 56th GST Council meeting. It covers new plans and renewals.
Before the GST cut
After the GST cut
₹11,800 ( ₹10,000 plus 18% GST)
₹10,000
Group plans, usually given by employers, still carry 18% GST. Group cover usually ends when you leave the job. So plan your own cover early.
IRDAI is the insurance regulator in India. Its Handbook on Indian Insurance Statistics 2023-24 shows that life insurers settled about 96.82% of individual death claims within 30 days in FY 2023-24.
This is a good sign for buyers. But it is not the whole story. Check the claim record of any insurer before you buy. Also share your health facts honestly. Wrong details can lead to a rejected claim.
Do not wait for the last year. Start five years before the policy ends.
A term plan ending is not a problem if you plan for it. It means you have lived through the years you wanted to protect. The key is to know your needs at that stage.
Start early, read your policy and compare your choices. This keeps your family protected for as long as they need it.
Disclaimer: This blog is for general information only. It is not financial, tax or legal advice. Tax rules, GST rates, plan terms, prices and conversion options can change and differ by insurer and policy. Please read your policy document and speak to a licensed advisor before you decide.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above? click here!