What India's 50-Trades-a-Day Trader Actually Needs from a Broker

Not zero brokerage. Not a mutual fund tab. Here is what the active F&O trader's broker evaluation should actually look like.

The fastest-growing segment of India's retail trading population is not the long-term equity investor or the SIP subscriber. It is the active derivatives trader: the individual placing 20 to 50 F&O orders a day, primarily in Nifty or Bank Nifty options, managing intraday risk and closing flat before market close. This trader's broker needs are almost entirely different from the needs of a passive investor. Yet most broker comparison content treats both segments the same way.

1. Order latency at the exchange: the first criterion Every F&O trade has two prices: the price you intend to trade at and the price at which your order actually fills. The difference is called slippage, and it is driven primarily by the time between your order placement and the exchange's acknowledgement. Most brokers do not publish order latency figures. Sahi published a P95 (95th percentile) latency figure of 6.61 milliseconds">P95 (95th percentile) latency figure of 6.61 milliseconds from its execution system to the exchange, measured across more than 9 million orders. When evaluating a broker, ask: Does the platform publish its order latency? If not, how do traders in your peer network describe its performance on high-volatility days?

2. Chart and order integration: the second criterion The standard active trading workflow in India involves at least two applications: a charting tool and an order terminal. In a fast market, this transition takes 2 to 5 seconds. On Bank Nifty options expiry, when the index can move 10 to 15 points in those seconds, the cost of that workflow is real slippage on every trade. The ideal platform integrates charting and order placement on the same screen: place an order directly from the chart">place an order directly from the chart, modify stop-loss and take-profit positions by dragging them visually, and see live P&L overlaid on the same chart without navigating to a portfolio screen.