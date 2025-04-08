What Is the Minimum CIBIL Score for a Personal Loan from Top Banks?

CIBIL score represents your creditworthiness. When you apply for a personal loan from any bank or other financial institution, the company will first check your CIBIL score. Therefore, it is important to understand the minimum CIBIL score for a personal loan to avoid rejection.

Importance of CIBIL Score for Personal Loans CIBIL score ranges between 300 and 900 and plays a significant role in helping lenders decide whether to give you credit or not. A personal loan is an unsecured loan, which means that you don’t have to pledge any collateral. Thus, the lender must bear the full risk when extending credit. Your CIBIL score helps them evaluate this risk and determine if you can repay them.

A higher credit score indicates a higher chance of timely repayment. On the other hand, a lower score indicates a higher likelihood of default. Besides determining your creditworthiness, your CIBIL score also enables lenders to decide terms like interest rates, maximum loan limit, etc.

Minimum CIBIL Score for Personal Loans There is no fixed minimum CIBIL score for personal loan applications. However, it is considered that having a credit score of more than 750 can increase your chances of personal loan application approval. In fact, having a score as close to 900 as possible can open up multiple personal loan options.

In case of some lenders, if you have a higher score, you can get a personal loan at reduced interest rates. It also enables you to negotiate better terms like repayment tenure and amount.

A CIBIL score between 700 and 749 may also be good to increase your chances of getting a personal loan. For a score below 700, you may still get a personal loan, but the terms on which you get one may not be favourable for you. If the loan is below 600, getting a personal loan can become challenging. This is because a score below 600 indicates discrepancies in the past, which increases the risk of giving you credit.

CIBIL Score Rating and How It Affects Your Personal Loan Application The table below shows different CIBIL score ranges and how they affect your personal loan application:

CIBIL Score Range Rating How it Affects Your Personal Loan Nil No history If your credit score is between 0 and 300, it indicates that you don’t have any credit history and are applying for a loan for the first time. In this case, it is best to apply from a bank with whom you have a salary or savings account. However, you will have to show proof of income, such as salary receipts, tax returns filing receipts, etc., to get a loan. 300 to 549 Poor A poor rating indicates that your account has been defaulted multiple times in the past. With such a rating, your personal loan application is likely to be rejected. Thus, you will have to improve your CIBIL score before applying for a loan. 550 to 699 Average A CIBIL score between 550 and 699 indicates that your account has been defaulted previously. While this is better than the poor rating, it is still not very favourable to get a personal loan. Some banks and other financial institutions will be willing to offer you a personal loan. However, the interest rate is likely to be higher than what you can get with a good or excellent rating. 700 to 749 Good With a good rating, you may be able to get a higher amount at lower interest rates and longer payment tenure. 750 to 900 Excellent This is the best rating you can have. Therefore, in case of some lenders, you may be able to negotiate lower interest rates and get the most favourable terms.

Factors Impacting Your CIBIL Score CIBIL score is calculated based on numerous factors, such as:

Credit history

Repayment history

Credit usage

Credit mix (secured and unsecured loans)

Number of active credit lines

Number of inquiries made by credit agencies Getting a Personal Loan Without a CIBIL Score Some lenders can give a personal loan if you don't have a credit history. In such cases, lenders may evaluate creditworthiness through other parameters, like age and employment. You will have to show proof of stable income through salary receipts. Lenders might also ask you to show your tax income return filings.

Conclusion Maintaining a credit score above 700 is essential for easily getting a personal loan with favourable terms. You can check your CIBIL score online before applying for a personal loan to know whether your application will be approved. If your score is below 700, try to increase it by clearing off debt, utilising less than 30% of your credit limit, etc.

