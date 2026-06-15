What KLIP’s early growth says about the new economics of short-form entertainment

For years, digital entertainment companies were rewarded for growth at all costs. Downloads rose, audiences expanded and investors backed platforms that could acquire users quickly. As customer acquisition costs evolve and consumer choice expands, businesses are increasingly focusing on customer retention.

The answer increasingly determines the difference between a platform that grows and one that endures.

This shift is more visible in short-form entertainment, where attracting viewers is often easier than retaining them. While marketing initiatives, brand collaborations, and distribution partnerships can help attract users, sustained engagement often depends on a broader set of factors .

KLIP, the micro-drama platform founded by filmmaker Vicky Bahri, actor-producer Harman Baweja and growth strategist Dev Gupta, offers an example of this changing dynamic. Since launch, the platform has crossed 350,000 installs and more than 1,25,000 monthly active users. While downloads provide one measure of reach, the company also tracks active users as part of its performance metrics .

“Retention is the hardest problem in this category. Anyone can generate installs,” says Dev Gupta. “What keeps users coming back to KLIP is the content itself: serialised cliffhangers that make leaving feel like a cost, celebrity IP that creates real parasocial pull, and stories localised deeply enough that audiences feel seen. We're not relying on the standard playbook.”

KLIP enters the market with founders whose backgrounds are more into storytelling and technology. Bahri brings more than two decades of experience across scripting, direction and production, while Baweja's work spans films, studio partnerships and long-form entertainment. According to the company, audiences in mobile-first environments continue to engage with story-driven content and recurring characters .

That philosophy shapes how the platform is built. Episodes are typically around two minutes long, but are designed as continuing stories rather than isolated clips. The objective is to create a reason for viewers to return.

For investors, the significance extends beyond engagement metrics. Strong retention typically translates into better monetisation opportunities over time, whether through advertising, subscriptions, commerce integrations or the long-term value of original intellectual property. In a market where customer acquisition costs continue to rise, retaining existing users often becomes more efficient than continuously replacing them.

“What matters in entertainment is understanding why audiences emotionally invest in stories,” says Vicky Bahri, Founder and CEO of KLIP. “Technology and distribution evolve constantly, but the fundamentals of storytelling remain unchanged. If viewers care about the story, they come back.”

As India's short-form entertainment market grows more competitive, platforms are likely to be judged not only by how many users they attract, but by how consistently they keep those users engaged.

Stream the next chapter. Get KLIP now: https://getklip.app.link/get_klip

Tags: KLIP, KLIP Entertainment, Vicky Bahri, Harman Baweja, Dev Gupta, Micro-Drama