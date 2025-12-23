What the Ben Böhmer Concert in Gurgaon says about the future of FMCG branding

For FMCG brands in India, sustainability is no longer a side project. It has become a competitive differentiator that influences product design, supply chains, consumer trust, and long-term growth. Packaging innovation, circular economy practices, renewable energy targets, and waste reduction commitments have moved from optional talking points to strategic imperatives. The shift is driven by a generation of consumers that cares about environmental impact and expects the brands they buy to lead by example. Companies across the sector are investing in new materials, redesigning their value chains, and building sustainable ecosystems through supplier and partner collaborations.

Advertisement

For Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear, sustainability is not a recent pivot but a central pillar of its Play for a Cause platform. The initiative has spent years using culture to highlight social issues. Earlier efforts focused on corneal blindness through eye donation drives, organ donation advocacy, and large scale tree planting commitments. Over time, the programme has evolved into a long-term identity marker that ties the brand to ethics and impact. Its latest chapter places sustainability at the centre of that story. This direction mirrors the philosophy of Good Music, Good People, Good Earth, which positions environmental action as integral to cultural experiences.

The Ben Böhmer concert in Gurgaon offered a live demonstration of this strategy in action. As one of the most recognisable German electronic music artists, Böhmer’s presence ensured the concert reached a broad, engaged audience. The show was built as a zero waste experience, turning a high demand entertainment format into a test bed for sustainable design. While the performance drew the crowds, the structure around it carried the brand's intent.



A zero-waste concert supported by partnerships

The Tree for Change, created by sustainability artist Manveer Singh, also known as Plasticvalla.





At the heart of the venue stood the Tree for Change, an installation created by sustainability artist Manveer Singh, also known as Plasticvalla. Built entirely from household waste, the one ton sculpture used more than 450 kilograms of upcycled plastic and stood 18 feet tall. It became the visual anchor of the night and a real time signal of how recycled materials can shape aesthetic and cultural experiences. The heavy audience engagement around the installation showed a clear appetite for sustainability led creativity.

Advertisement

The operational backbone of the event relied on partnerships. Waste management was handled by Skrap, which designed a system that segregated waste at the source and routed materials into recycling and composting streams. PET, plastic, glass, metal, and paper were collected for responsible processing. Food surplus from the event was redistributed through the Robin Hood Army. These collaborations underscored a key principle that more brands are recognising. Delivering sustainability at scale does not require owning every capability. Rather, it requires identifying the right partners, even for short term projects, to create a functional ecosystem.

Audience behaviour as a signal

Rice husk glasses replaced single use plastic cups.

The audience response offered another point of insight. Rice husk glasses replaced single use plastic cups, and each glass came with a clip to encourage reuse. They became a popular takeaway and helped avoid an estimated thirty two thousand disposable cups. The behaviour shift was simple but meaningful. When consumers are offered sustainable choices that fit naturally into an experience, uptake is high.

Advertisement

This interplay of culture, behaviour, and design sits at the core of Play for a Cause as a brand strategy. It allows the brand to build long term equity by aligning itself with values that matter to consumers while operating in spaces that already command their attention. It also positions sustainability as a feature of the brand's identity, not as a compliance exercise.

Looking ahead, two forces are likely to shape the next phase of this evolution. The first is the rise of value based brand platforms. As more FMCG companies embed sustainability into their product and supply chains, differentiation will come from the ability to demonstrate impact in public, consumer facing environments. The second is the growing market potential for green events and sustainable entertainment. As audiences respond positively to experiences designed with environmental intent, brands will find more room to innovate around culture, partnerships, and community outcomes.

Advertisement