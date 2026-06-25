What The Macallan's Redesign Says About Modern Luxury Branding

The strongest legacy brands don't survive by standing still - they survive by adapting, innovating, and evolving. They understand that if the foundations of a brand are strong, its expression can evolve to meet the needs of the modern world without losing its original character.

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This isn't simply a cosmetic facelift; it's a strategy that requires confidence. It relies on a quiet understanding between the maker and the consumer that true quality doesn't depend on a single, rigid container. If you know the craftsmanship, you will recognise the character - no matter how the glass is shaped.

The Macallan has refreshed the visual identity of its Timeless Collections, previously known as the Classic Range. According to The Macallan, the redesign was developed to honour the brand's heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The refreshed identity spans the Double Cask, Sherry Oak, and Colour Collections, bringing them together under a more cohesive visual framework while retaining the elements that distinguish each range.

The Timeless Collection To introduce the new design, lead whisky maker Euan Kennedy unveiled the reimagined Timeless Collections in India through a series of education-led experiences in New Delhi and Mumbai. The focus of the refresh is the visual identity of the collections while retaining the brand's established production approach.

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While the redesign unifies the portfolio visually, each collection continues to be distinguished by its cask composition and maturation philosophy.

Collection Defining Design & Production Characteristics Double Cask Collection Sherry seasoned American and European oak casks Sherry Oak Collection Sherry seasoned European oak casks Colour Collection (Exclusive to Travel Retail) Sherry seasoned American oak casks

Graphic designer David Carson collaborated with The Macallan to reinterpret the brand's visual identity, bringing a contemporary perspective to its longstanding heritage.

The Carson Collaboration

Seeking to bring a renewed edge to its legacy, the distillery collaborated with graphic designer David Carson. Known for his intuitive, rule-breaking approach to layouts and typography, Carson looked at the brand's centuries-old foundations through a contemporary lens. Having already worked with the house during the initial launch of the travel-retail exclusive Colour Collection, Carson used his familiarity with the distillery's heritage to build a visual language that respects past generations while looking forward.

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The silhouette: The bottle's redesigned shoulder draws inspiration from the distinctive roofline of The Macallan Distillery, creating a subtle architectural connection to the brand's home in Speyside.

The triangular label: A new triangular shoulder label acts as a bridge between the old packaging layout and the new vision. The shape refers directly to Spain’s Sherry Triangle, the Andalusian region of Jerez de la Frontera, tracking the thousands of miles these oak casks travel from southern Spanish bodegas to Scotland.

Intelligent navigation: The updated rear labels introduce a dedicated cask type symbol. This graphic indicator highlights the contribution of American and European oak casks, helping distinguish the different collections more clearly.

This redesign also bridges heritage with modern utility. The entire packaging for the Timeless Collections has transitioned to a 100% recyclable format. Anti-counterfeit technology has been woven directly into the presentation via unique QR codes on the bottles, pairing physical design with digital traceability and providing further insight into each expression.

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While the Timeless Collections introduce a new visual language, The Macallan's production philosophy continues to be shaped by its iconic curiously small stills and traditional methods.

Rooted in Material Authenticity: The six pillars A heritage house can undertake a visual shift of this scale only because the manufacturing process behind the scenes remains consistent. The Timeless Collections remain firmly anchored by the brand's foundational "Six Pillars" – The Macallan Estate, Curiously Small Stills, Exceptional Oak Casks, Sherry Seasoning, Natural Colour and Mastery.

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The journey begins at The Macallan Estate, a 485-acre property in Speyside with roots stretching back to 1543. It houses the historic Easter Elchies House and the dedicated barley fields where the production journey begins. The Curiously Small Stills remain a defining part of The Macallan's production process

Exceptional Oak Casks remain a central pillar of The Macallan's production philosophy. These casks are sourced from forests across Northern Spain, Norway, and the USA. - According to the brand, five trees are planted for every one that is used in cask production

The casks are then seasoned in Jerez de la Frontera, before beginning their journey to Scotland.The Macallan also remains committed to natural colour in every expression across the portfolio, from pale gold to deep mahogany, each colour is 100% natural, derived entirely from the interaction between the liquid and the seasoned wood over time. This long journey is overseen by a commitment to mastery, ensuring - expertise, consistency and craftsmanship continue to shape the brand's approach, regardless of how its visual identity evolves.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.

Readers are advised that the consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below the legal drinking age. Not for promotion.