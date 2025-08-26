What the proposed GST Removal on Term Life Insurance Means for Young Families

For most young families, term life insurance is one of the most essential yet overlooked financial tools. It offers high coverage at low premiums and serves as a critical financial safety net. However, the affordability of even this basic protection is currently affected by an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on all term insurance premiums. That may soon change.

A proposal to remove GST on all term life insurance policies, regardless of age, income or sum assured, has been recommended by a Group of Ministers (GoM) and awaits final approval from the GST Council. If accepted, this move could bring down the cost of protection for millions of young Indian families.

Understanding the Proposed GST Exemption Term insurance premiums are subject to 18% tax as per the existing tax laws. After several rounds of consultations, the GoM has suggested that pure risk term plans should be fully exempted under GST. This covers individual term policies, family covers and term policies with riders (like accidental death or critical illness), provided they are not investment-linked.

An ACKO Insurance plan that provides pure risk cover with no investment element would be even more affordable in case the exemption is granted. This would only add to its attractiveness to budget-conscious consumers.

Investment-linked policies like ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans) may not be exempt from GST on the investment portion. The exemption will most likely be limited to pure term life insurance, which has no maturity benefit and only pays out upon the policyholder's death.

How Much Can You Save? For a 30-year-old healthy male purchasing a ₹1 crore term insurance policy with a premium of ₹15,000 per year, the GST adds another ₹2,700 annually. If GST exemption is implemented, the premium payable would drop back to the base rate of ₹15,000.

For families with joint life policies or policies with riders, the savings could be even more substantial. Over a 25–30-year term, this could amount to ₹60,000– ₹75,000 in total tax savings. These funds could be better used elsewhere in the family's financial plan.

Importance of the Proposed GST Exemption The life insurance penetration in India remains low, especially in the segment of pure protection plans. Many working professionals either delay or avoid buying term insurance due to cost concerns or a lack of understanding. By proposing to remove the 18% GST burden, the group of ministers (GOM) aim to make term life policies more affordable and attractive, especially for first-time buyers.

Moreover, the move aligns with broader national goals of increasing financial literacy and providing basic risk coverage to all earning individuals. According to industry experts, a GST exemption on term insurance is not only a financial incentive but also a behavioural nudge toward responsible planning.

How Does the Proposed GST Exemption Benefit Young Families? Young families often find themselves balancing multiple financial responsibilities, like home loans, education expenses, childcare and saving for the future. In such scenarios, term life insurance acts as a financial safety net, ensuring that dependents are protected in case of the untimely death of the primary earner. The proposed GST exemption, if implemented, will directly reduce the cost of this protection, which can be a deciding factor for families with tight monthly budgets. For instance:

Lower Monthly Outgo : A reduction in premiums due to the removal of GST makes it easier for young couples to fit insurance into their household expenses.

: A reduction in premiums due to the removal of GST makes it easier for young couples to fit insurance into their household expenses. Early Adoption Advantage : Buying insurance at a younger age locks in lower base premiums for the policy term. Removing GST strengthens the incentive to buy early.

: Buying insurance at a younger age locks in lower base premiums for the policy term. Removing GST strengthens the incentive to buy early. More Comprehensive Cover : With the saved amount, families may opt for a higher sum assured or include useful riders like critical illness or accidental death benefits.

: With the saved amount, families may opt for a higher sum assured or include useful riders like critical illness or accidental death benefits. Peace of Mind Without Financial Strain: For couples with young children, knowing that they are financially protected, even with just one income, can significantly reduce stress. This policy change could especially benefit nuclear families with one working parent, young professionals just starting families and even single parents who need affordable risk cover to secure their children’s future.

Should You Wait to Buy Term Life Insurance? If you are planning to buy a term policy soon, you may be wondering whether to hold off until the GST exemption is implemented. While the temptation to save is understandable, delaying protection for financial reasons can be risky, especially if your family depends on your income.

It is advisable to buy when you need the policy. Once the exemption is implemented, there is a possibility that insurers might revise their pricing structures to pass on the benefit to new and existing customers. Some may even offer retrospective premium adjustments or discounts on future renewals.

Conclusion The proposed removal of GST on term life insurance is a timely and potentially transformative move for young Indian families. It lowers the cost barrier to essential protection, encourages greater insurance penetration, and aligns with national objectives of financial inclusion. As we await final approval and implementation, families should remain focused on their long-term security and plan proactively, because peace of mind should never be taxed.

Disclaimer: This is a general informational article. While it mentions life insurance, it is not intended to promote or endorse any specific product or provider.

